Reba McEntire is more than just “a single mom who works too hard, who loves her kids and never stops;” she’s also a country music legend, actress, and the newest celebrity coach to join The Voice. Since getting her start at the young age of 19, Reba has gone on to become one of the biggest country music recording artists in history, and has sold over 75 million records worldwide as of writing.

It wasn’t always smooth sailing for the multi-hyphenate star; her debut album performed rather poorly, peaking at number 88 on the Billboard charts before falling off completely. Reba kept at it and became a breakthrough success in the 1980s, with number one hits like “How Blue” and “Till You Love Me.” Since then, Reba continued her successful reign by releasing 16 number one albums, a record no other women in country music has yet to beat.

Coupling her musical career with her success as an actress, Reba has developed a sizable net worth over the years. Who knew being a country music superstar had such a high monetary return? Okay, all of us, or we wouldn’t be interested in reading about this, but Reba’s income is more “Fancy” than you can imagine.

How much is Reba McEntire worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Reba’s net worth as high as $95 million. Reba not only earned much of her millions from her multiple number-one albums in the ’80s and ’90s, but she continues to release new music today. On Oct. 6, Reba is slated to release a new album alongside a new lifestyle book titled Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. The book, which comes out a few days later on Oct. 10, will feature personal anecdotes as well as recipes, while the album will feature new versions of some of her greatest hits alongside the new single, “Seven Minutes in Heaven.”

In addition to her music and writing, Reba has built a successful acting career. After getting her start in the 1990 film Tremors, Reba went on to star in her own television series, Reba, in 2001. The show ran for six seasons, and introduced the star (and a stellar theme song) to a new generation of fans. Reba also demonstrated her stage acting props in 2001 when she starred as Annie Oakley in a Broadway adaptation of Annie Get Your Gun.

Alongside her entertainment career, Reba recently opened her own restaurant, the aptly named Reba’s Place in Atoka, OK. We can’t wait to see what she does next!