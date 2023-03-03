This ‘Reba’ star says they’d do ‘anything’ for a reboot

Whose roots are planted in the past, though her life is changing fast, and who she is is who she wants to be? Reba McEntire, of course, and our beloved country singer was at the heart of a series that captivated audiences for the first time back in 2001. Reba premiered to what would become adoring audiences for a six-season run, and those closest to the show haven’t given up hope for a revival.

In fact, Steve Howey, who played the loveable and comedic Van, is opening up about his hopes for a reboot. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Howey said that if Reba said jump, he’d ask how high — aka, he’s all in!

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t even know because when I played Van on that show, I was in my early 20s, and to see where Van is now and where the family is, I mean I would do anything. Reba says, ‘Jump,’ and I’ll say, ‘How high?'”

Another Reba star has shared her drive and excitement regarding revisiting a future with Reba; JoAnna García Swisher shared the following sentiments with EW.

“I think it’s been more than just thought about and something that I think we would all really love to be a part of. It’s very much in our hearts and our minds and topics of conversations. I can assure you that if someone came to all of us and said that they wanted to do it, we’re all there ready with all of the stories.”

Not only would they be willing to reunite, but they’ve already started thinking about what their characters would be doing in the future and the type of stories they’d like to tell. Here’s hoping the right eyes are paying attention and that we don’t have to wait too long for a reunion.

If you’ve never watched Reba, you’re doing yourself a disservice; the series is hilarious, heartwarming, and full of situations you can find relatable — in both the good and the bad. The characters are hilarious, layered, and surprising, as are the stories they tell, and it’s effortless to become a lifelong fan of the show.

McEntire herself told EW that it would be a dream to reunite with the cast; they were a massive part of her life, and reuniting with that family again would be a joy.

“I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six and a half years.”

Six and a half years wasn’t long enough with Reba — here’s to a future where we get more time with one of entertainment’s best sitcom families. We fancy everyone wants that, don’t they?