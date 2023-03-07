Who are the coaches on ‘The Voice?’

There have been many seasons of many different televised singing competitions over the years, with some shows managing to pull in some pretty big names for their judges, or in the case of The Voice, coaches. If you are unfamiliar with the popular series that is about to go into season 23, which sees contestants battle it out with their vocal cords to win $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Over the years, The Voice has hosted many talented and big-name artists sit in as coaches, with most leaving after a season or two, like Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, John Legend, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys, Usher, and even Shakira. So, you might be getting ready to tune in to the current season and wondering who the coaches are. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Who are the coaches on season 23 of The Voice?

Image via NBC Universal

You will be happy to know that one of the coaches on this season of The Voice is none other than franchise mainstay, Blake Shelton. Unfortunately, Shelton has confirmed that after more than a decade on the series, this season would be his last. Joining him will be another veteran of the show, Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson was on the show from seasons 14 to 21, and she did not appear last season, which might have been due to her juggling a few different projects, including her talk show.

Instead of two returning coaches to make up the other two spots, new coaches will be making their debut appearances. Both Chance the Rapper and ex-One Direction member Niall Horan are the new coaches on the show’s new season. This lineup of Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan is replacing last season’s lineup of Camila Cabello, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani, while Blake Shelton is the only returning member.

Carson Daly will also be returning to the series in his role as the host of The Voice, while it has been announced that legend Reba McEntire will be returning as an advisor to the coaches after she appeared in the very first season of the series as Shelton’s advisor. It’s probably going to be a bit of a bittersweet season considering Blake Shelton will be leaving the series, which you can read more about here. Let’s hope he goes out with a bang, and that someone from Team Blake takes home the prize.

You can tune it to all the action when The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.