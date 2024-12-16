Dua Lipa’s ethnicity, age, and real name confirmed

“Carpool Karaoke” is so back. James Corden’s hit segment of the 2010s obviously took a breather when he stepped down as host of the Late, Late Show in 2023.

Recommended Videos

But in a new Apple TV special, Corden called on DJ Lowe to sing holiday songs and greatest hits with celebrities. Lady Gaga and Chappell Roan took turns in the passenger seat, joined by special guests and even family. But it was singer Dua Lipa who took DJ Lowe holiday shopping in downtown Tokyo to get into the Christmas spirit.

Dua is no stranger to jet-setting to Tokyo or Ibiza, but the singer herself often remains a mystery. She posts frequently from all over the globe, seemingly a nomad, always on vacation. But where does Dua call home?

According to Radio Nano, Lipa was born on August 22, 1995, in London, England to Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa. She is 29 years old. Unlike many stars, she has kept her given name, Dua Lipa, all throughout her career. Her parents are Albanian and her name, “Dua,” means “love” in Albanian, at least according to Only My Health.

But Dua didn’t always embrace her Albanian name. According to IMDB, when she was a child, she used to wish that she had a “normal English” name, like Elizabeth or Hannah. Obviously, she has since embraced it, as have her millions of fans all over the world.

People reports that she is the oldest of three, Anes and Dukagjin Lipa share two other children, Rina and Gjin, born in 2001 and 2005, respectively.

Her parents, originally from Kosovo, took refuge in London during the Bosnian war in 1992. After having their children, the entire family returned to Kosovo when Dua Lipa was 11. Eventually, Lipa returned to London to pursue her singing career, and lived with family and friends in the city she calls home.

Lipa is very proud of her heritage, and was even granted honorary Albanian citizenship in 2022. She frequently speaks out about it and celebrates it, frequently making stops in Albania on her world tours or just taking a visit to her home country. She is very open about what it has meant for her to understand the duality of her heritage, according to POPSUGAR, she has always felt the weight of being from two places at once.

With the holidays approaching, she may just take a break from her jet-setting to go home to London, or even Kosovo and celebrate with those she loves the most. Or maybe the 29-year-old’s holiday season just calls for more shopping sprees in Tokyo.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy