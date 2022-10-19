Dwayne Johnson and his ‘Black Adam’ co-star are proof that real heroes wear pink

The Black Adam promotional tour has reached London, and leading man Dwayne Johnson decided to take an alternate approach to embodying his character while posing for pictures in the U.K. capital. Although the DC anti-hero is known as the Man in Black, Johnson decided to rock some serious pink as he hung out with a collection of his co-stars on the city’s rooftops.

The Rock himself shared some pics of himself and the cast on his Instagram account. The 50-year-old megastar paired his hot pink polo shirt with a leather jacket and smart blank pants and shoes. He certainly looked a lot more laidback and relaxed than his intense on-screen counterpart in the new Warner Bros. blockbuster.

What’s more, whether deliberate or not, Johnson ended up matching with Doctor Fate actor Pierce Brosnan, who similarly turned up in a bright pink suit. The Rock took the opportunity to gush about the James Bond icon in another post, labeling him “a good man” and declaring that he “love[s] this Irishman.”

Johnson and Brosnan were joined by the rest of the Justice Society of America — Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), and Aldis Hodge (Hawkman). The latter trio were dressed more somberly, maybe better fitting the overcast British weather. Centineo and Hodge complimented each other with their casual all-dark and all-white outfits while Swindell donned a stylish shoulderless coat.

Although Johnson doesn’t specify the reason behind his sartorial choice in his social media posts, it’s possible that both he and Brosnan chose this color for the event to mark October serving as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Either way, kudos to the two men for proving that real heroes wear pink.

Although fans are hoping that Black Adam will singlehandedly save the DCEU, initial reviews are looking far from thunderous. We’ll be able to judge for ourselves when the movie opens in theaters this weekend.