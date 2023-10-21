Dwayne Johnson discovers a NSFW invitation outside his door, and the finger of blame is immediately pointed at Kevin Hart

This is one party you don't want to be invited to.

Even though one is roughly the size of the other’s breakfast, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have struck up an endearing bromance both on and offscreen, so much so that the latter is being blamed for a racy surprise the former discovered outside of his home.

Having collaborated on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and sequel The Next Level, not to mention their buddy cop antics in Central Intelligence, voice work on DC League of Super-Pets, and Hart’s cameo in Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, it’s clear the little-and-large duo enjoy each other’s company.

And yet, internet sleuths have already decided they know the answer to a question that nobody ever thought would ever be asked; who placed a balloon display outside The Rock’s house welcoming all and sundry inside for a good ol’ fashioned anal party?

Clearly caught unaware, Johnson captioned the post “When I catch this filthy animal…,” but scrolling through the comments and replies makes it abundantly clear that the actor and producer’s millions… and millions of followers have their suspicions, with Hart repeatedly being tagged.

He’s yet to acknowledge or deny that he had anything to do with it, but it’s not the most far-fetched deduction we’d ever heard. The only downside is that anyone who turns up at the A-list superstar’s palatial estate under the pretense than an anal party really is happening could be met with a rude awakening, unless of course Hart – or whoever was responsible – simply made private information public, but that’s another harrowing thought for another time.