Dwayne Johnson goes from buying fake watches at flea markets to wearing the real thing at the Oscars

Everyone knows the story of how young Dwayne Johnson was set on the path towards becoming the highest-paid star in Hollywood, with the youngster having a mere seven bucks to his name and very few options on the table after his dreams of becoming a professional football player were left in tatters.

He eventually decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a wrestler instead, but he was only a full-time member of the WWE roster for less than seven years, which was more than enough time to cement himself as one of the most popular performers – and biggest draws – the industry has ever seen.

These days, The Rock oversees a sprawling business empire that spans countless blockbuster movies, a successful tequila brand, a football league, and plenty more besides, but he’s never allowed himself to forget where he came from. Reflecting on his recent hosting gig at the Academy Awards, the 50 year-old revealed the full circle moment that saw him strategically make sure his choice of wrist-wear was the correct one.

When he was scanning the flea markets looking for a knock-off timepiece that he might just have been able to pass off as the real deal, it‘s hard to imagine that Johnson would have envisioned himself taking to the stage during the most important night on the industry calendar wearing the genuine article.

Then again, it was confidence and self-belief that helped him get this far in the first place, so maybe he always had an inkling.