Dwayne Johnson reflects on a history-making night at the Oscars by reminding everyone he has his own tequila

Last night’s Academy Awards ceremony went off without a hitch after the infamous events of last year’s slap heard around the world, and Dwayne Johnson was quick to celebrate all of the nominees and victors on the night.

However, like any shameless self-promoter would, he decided to do so by tagging his Teremana tequila brand and retweeting one of its videos to mark the occasion. Obviously, there’s nothing wrong with the one-man hype machine reminding everyone that he’s got skin in the alcohol game, but at some stage he’s got to stop tying everything into his own extracurricular activities.

“I’d like to thank, the People…” 😂

Amazing night at the Oscars. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners – hard work & passion paying off.

The @Teremana was a flowin’ 🥃 https://t.co/BKGElr55Kr — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 13, 2023

After all, we saw Everything Everywhere All at Once scoop seven Oscars in total and set several notable benchmarks in the process, while A24 became the first studio to emerge victorious in all six of the major categories, and Guillermo del Toro made a little bit of his own history for good measure.

And yet, it’s all about Teremana at the end of the day, with The Rock’s main contribution to the Oscars coming when he spoke out on the way his grand plans for both himself and Henry Cavill as part of the DCU went down in a ball of burning James Gunn-shaped flames. Grifters gonna grift, though, and you don’t sell close to a million cases without some top-tier brand awareness.

On the plus side, the Oscars has proven to be less inflammatory and controversial than usual, and we can no doubt put that down to a surplus of Teremana being tanked at every table.