In a shocking twist, Dwayne Johnson’s tequila brand named as an official sponsor of Dwayne Johnson’s football league

Despite failing twice over at the hands of his former employer Vince McMahon, Dwayne Johnson decided it would be a good idea to step in and scoop up the rights to the XFL football league in the hopes that the third time would mark the charm.

Based on the early viewing figures, it seems to be working, something that couldn’t have been predicted when the brand was thought tainted after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses across its first pair of failures. Of course, Johnson is a one-man marketing and hype machine, which comes in handy when he’s constantly growing a business empire.

The XFL was in desperate need of an official tequila to partner with in order to maximize its earning potential on both fronts, and who just happens to own a brand of their own? In a shocking coincidence, it’s none other than Dwayne Johnson, who must have been left stunned when his Teremana was chosen out of all the tequilas on the planet to team up with the football organization named by some dude called The Rock.

We’re excited to announce that Teremana is the Official Tequila of the @XFL2023! 🥃🏈



We can’t wait to see you out in the stands bringing the Mana 👀 #XFL #BringTheMana



A special #TeremanaToast to @TheRock and @danygarciaco pic.twitter.com/mnN7x7cZdV — Teremana Tequila (@Teremana) March 10, 2023

Not to sound too cynical, but you can’t imagine there were many other tequilas at the bidding table, seeing as the action superstar had the power to veto all of them right from the off in favor of his own, but you don’t earn a reputation as the hardest-working – and often most shameless – self-promoter in Hollywood without weaponizing the tools at your disposal.

For all we know, the XFL and tequila could be a match made in heaven, one that sends Johnson laughing all the way to the bank.