Shameless self-promoter Dwayne Johnson shills energy drinks in his downtime between blockbusters and ball games

Not to sound too cynical, but does it feel as though Dwayne Johnson is always trying to sell you something?

We get that self-promotion is the name of the game in Hollywood, and The Rock wouldn’t be anywhere near the all-conquering global superstar he is today if he hadn’t cultivated a reputation as one of the industry’s premiere hype man, but very rarely does he say or do anything where he’s not trying to shill or market one of his projects or endeavors.

Even when he was on his way to the Grammys to present an award, it was Teremana tequila that took pride of place in his social media posts. The same goes for Valentine’s Day, because you can’t enjoy the most romantic date on the calendar without a helping of the bespoke alcohol cultivated and curated by the man who takes a decent cut of the profits.

During his downtime from shooting Prime Video’s action blockbuster Red Notice – in which he also happened to launch a football league that’s already failed twice before – the 50 year-old sought to inspire his millions of Instagram followers with a gym video. The catch? You’ve got to be on board with ZOA energy drinks to get the most out of it.

Everyone knows that social media is a place where subliminal messaging will catch you completely unaware if you’re not careful, but whereas fellow A-list business mogul Ryan Reynolds has near-perfected the art of viral ad campaigns, his Hobbs & Shaw and Red Notice co-star is more than happy to load up on name-drops and hashtags. Don’t forget; ZOA could be available at any retail outlet near you.