Dwayne Johnson celebrates Valentine’s Day 24 hours late, on his own, on a beach, drinking his own brand of tequila

Yesterday marked the most romantic day on the calendar for those who follow the rules of Valentine’s Day, but Dwayne Johnson ended up spending it putting the finishing touches on Prime Video’s impending festive action blockbuster Red One.

Presumably, his wife Lauren Hashian wouldn’t have been too happy on knowing her spouse was otherwise occupied, but then again she’s probably used to it given her husband’s status as one of the busiest names in the business that’s always cooking up at least a handful of projects and any number of business ventures.

Strangely, though, Johnson has finally marked the big day, but not how you’d think. Taking to Instagram to pay tribute to all the lovers out there, The Rock stood all on his lonesome on a beach wolfing down a hefty helping of his own Teremana tequila, because there’s always got to be some shameless self-promotion in there somewhere.

Not everyone is obligated to acknowledge that Valentine’s Day is anything more than a transparent ploy to mine cash out of star-crossed romantics everywhere, but it’s not exactly a revelation to discover that the hulking former professional wrestler is a big ol’ softie.

Sure, he’s built like a brick sh*thouse and could no doubt kick your ass with minimal effort, but he’s still making an effort to head to the most picturesque and scenic locations possible to stir up warm and fuzzy feeling among the doe-eyed obsessives, even if he did end up 24 hours late to the party.