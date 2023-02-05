Dwayne Johnson winds down after another epic shoot the only way he knows how, with shameless self-promotion

As the self-proclaimed “hardest worker in the room,” Dwayne Johnson has proven many times over that in order to live up to such a lofty billing, you’ve got to prove it.

That’s exactly what the actor and producer has been doing, seeing as he’s on his way to the Grammys this evening mere hours after calling it a wrap on Prime Video’s blockbuster festive extravaganza Red One. Clearly, he’s not letting the crushing disappointment of Black Adam going down in a ball of flames affect him, with his on-camera and extracurricular activities keeping him plenty busy.

Johnson also happens to be one of the best hype men in Hollywood, so how did he celebrate the final day of production on his latest collaboration with Jumanji: The Next Level and Welcome to the Jungle director Jake Kasdan? With a healthy pour of his own brand Teremana tequila, of course.

Not only that, but The Rock was also given a gift bag by the company ahead of his appearance at the Grammys, even if we question why he would be so surprised that something he founded and owns sends him a bespoke goodie basket.

As much as we’d love to see the 50 year-old branch out and try something different for a change, we’re nothing if not curious about Red One. Described as existing somewhere between Miracle on 34th Street and Hobbs & Shaw, Chris Evans co-starring alongside J.K. Simmons as the most jacked Santa Claus this side of Bill Goldberg in Santa’s Slay will be appointment viewing for any number of reasons, not least of all to see how Johnson bounces back in the wake of the Black Adam debacle.