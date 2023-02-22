Dwayne Johnson decides that having his car searched for explosives is the perfect time for a dad joke

As a father of three with children who range in age from almost four to 21, Dwayne Johnson has had plenty of time to perfect the art of the dad joke, although his latest didn’t exactly come at the best time.

The actor and producer has built his brand on his natural charisma, undeniable charm, and comic timing, making him one of the very few people who could realistically get away with admitting to carrying a lot of guns while his car was in the midst of being searched for weapons and explosives.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out which guns the hulking former professional wrestler was talking about, though, but there’s a high chance you’ve never seen The Rock flex and apologize in such quick succession as he did when asked on his way into the relaunch of his XFL football league whether or not he was carrying any illicit contraband.

It’s a joke everybody’s at the very least thought about making, but you wouldn’t dare say it out loud. That being said, as one of the most famous and recognizable people on the face of the planet, Johnson is in the unique position to get away with it. If he really wanted to become fully self-aware, then instead of showcasing his bulging biceps and offering a complimentary ticket to the gun show, maybe the 50 year-old should have acknowledged the failure of Black Adam when asked if he knew of having any bombs on his person.