Dwayne Johnson reveals if he’s still planning to lay the smack down on the White House one day

For years, former professional wrestler and current A-list megastar Dwayne Johnson has been teasing a run at the White House one day in the future. As utterly ridiculous as that sounds on paper, the precedent set by two names in particular who went into politics meant that it wasn’t all that far-fetched at all.

Action icon Arnold Schwarzenegger and Home Alone 2 star Donald Trump both swapped the silver screen for the campaign trail, with the former acting as governor of California, while the latter went one better and securing the highest office in the land. In an even more curious detail, both Arnie and The Donald are WWE Hall of Famers, something that Johnson is guaranteed to accomplish one day, too.

Even his semi-autobiographical sitcom Young Rock has used a presidential run as its key framing device, but in an interview with CBS Sunday that’s set to air this weekend, it looks as though the 50 year-old has given up on his dream of running the country… at least for the time being.

“You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every f*cking American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And — there’s no delusion here — I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today.”

'Black Adam' gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















Click to zoom

Those hoping to see Johnson lay the smack down on his adversaries from the White House may have had cold water poured over their dreams, then, but audiences around the world will get to see him kick a voluminous amount of ass in just a couple of weeks when Black Adam ends its 15-year stint in development hell to come flying into theaters everywhere.