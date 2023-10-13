Dwayne Johnson teases ‘big stuff coming,’ but everyone’s far too busy spamming and hijacking the hype train to care

Being spammed and hijacked on social media isn’t something Dwayne Johnson has experienced all that often, although he should be used to it by now following his contentious decision to partner up with Oprah Winfrey and launch a relief fund for those affected by the Maui wildfires.

From the second a superstar worth an estimated $800 million decided to ask the public for money, virtually every social media post he uploaded for weeks was taken over by detractors blasting the need for the ridiculously wealthy to ask us mere mortals to put their hands into their pockets, even if The Rock has since claimed to have learned his lesson.

This time around, though, things have taken a different turn. Having posted a statement on the matter several days previously with the comments disabled, Johnson returned to Instagram to tease that “big stuff” is coming, only for the comments to be swamped with users posting almost nothing but the Palestinian flag.

While we haven’t scrolled through the entirety of the 6000+ comments left so far, we will say that of the first 50 responses to his tease of what’s to come, 44 of them make reference to Palestine in one way or another. Nobody’s even bothered to ask what it is the A-list actor and producer is even talking about in the caption, with the focus clearly being placed elsewhere, while several users are even posting the same thing over and over again in the replies.

Putting all that to the side, what could he be hinting at? If the actors’ strike ends, then a trailer for Prime Video’s festive action comedy Red One could be the answer, but you never know with Johnson when he’s always spinning so many plates at once.