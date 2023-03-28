Dwayne Johnson’s absolutely adorable makeover sees him successfully transform into ‘Pink Adam’

The contemporary rivalry between Dwayne Johnson and the DCU has notably plagued the superhero realm over the last several months, especially after Black Adam proved to be a massive flop. Johnson, of course, portrayed the titular anti-hero Black Adam in the action-packed feature, although it’s become quite clear that the 50-year-old actor has a much better time doing virtually anything else — which apparently includes allowing his children to give him an absolutely adorable makeover.

Taking a break from sharing his jaw-dropping cheat meals consisting of a mountain of sushi, the former DC star shared photos of the aforementioned interaction with his daughter on his official Instagram account earlier today. And considering the initial interaction between the two resulted in Johnson canceling a Zoom meeting the other day, then it’s incredibly obvious that Johnson receiving a makeover was extremely important for him. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

In fact, the actor’s complete makeover, which saw him sporting a vaudevillian-esque mustache and pink head, showcases his hilarious transformation into Pink Adam. A fair portion of the post’s replies are swarmed with the mentions of “Pink Adam” taking over, while others insist that this is exactly how baddie Thanos would look if he were in the DCU.

The idea of seeing The Rock completely covered in pink makeup is hysterical, sure, but it’s also worth pointing out that Johnson spending time with his kids and doing anything to see them smile is undoubtedly wholesome and what most parents should strive to be like. Who knows? Maybe Pink Adam will have more success in the superhero landscape than the notable anti-hero.