Dwayne Johnson forced to cancel an important meeting after a makeover goes horribly wrong

When you’ve spent over a decade dubbing yourself as the hardest worker in the room, you’re not left with a great deal of time to yourself. That’s especially true when Dwayne Johnson is also a father to two young daughters, who love nothing more than causing chaos in their old man’s existence.

Fresh from acquiring a pair of guinea pigs that the actor and producer has already deemed to be suffering from the “crackhead zoomies” – which is before he threatened to eat them on his weekly cheat day – The Rock has now been forced to cancel what we can only assume is an important business call after his kids decided it was the perfect time to give him a makeover.

As the highest-paid movies star on the planet, as well as the owner of a production company, football league, tequila brand, and energy drink, it’s not a shock to discover that Johnson has to take Zoom calls on his days at home. However, you can completely understand why he opted to avoid some face-time after the youngsters effectively colored in the entirety of his visage.

The pantomime villain mustache is a good look, we’re not going to lie, and one he should definitely consider exploring if he ever opts to break bad and play an antagonist for a change. The Johnson children have done excellent work, and we can only imagine what the other end of his Zoom communication was thinking when they were notified their meeting would have to be put on hold as the 50 year-old tried his damndest to scrub lipstick from his face.