Dwayne Johnson pays tribute to his own success with a meme that went stale three years ago

The formative stages of the pandemic’s first wave were a strange time for all of us. Confined indoors with nothing to pass the time, and the danger of Gal Gadot singing “Imagine” always lurking around the corner, one of the more forgotten fads was the revelation that everything was cake. It may have been lost to the sands of time, but Dwayne Johnson remembers.

It was truly a bizarre period in human history for our collective consciousness to leave us wondering if our entire existence had all been fabricated, and it was really just a delectable sweet treat all along. Your shoes? Cake. Phone? Cake. Friends, family, and loved ones? Hell, it had been that long since we’d seen them, they’d as well have been cake.

Hopping onto Instagram roughly three years too late in order to give himself a huge pat on the back. Johnson celebrated the huge success of his Teremana tequila brand with a glowing tribute. However, it wasn’t any old bottle…

Under any other circumstances, a 50 year-old man weaponizing a meme that peaked in the summer of 2020 – if not significantly earlier – would be deemed a worthy target for ridicule, but this is The Rock we’re talking about. Teremana is everywhere you go these days, at least if you restrict your vacations almost exclusively to the actor and producer’s various social handles, but he’s selling it by the case-load.

Props to the failed DCU stalwart, then, even if we’re long past the point of dropping our jaws in collective shock at everyday objects being revealed Scooby-Doo style as cake.