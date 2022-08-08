Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wants to be Megan Thee Stallion’s pet

In a world filled with endless press junkets and promotional tours for big movies, it’s Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who has captured attention, once again, as he says he’d love to be the pet of Megan Thee Stallion. Read into that what you will.

While promoting DC League of Super-Pets, one of his two big comic book projects this year, Johsnon was paired up with Kevin Hart, being asked the important questions, such as “if you could be any celebrity’s pet, who would you be?”. Typically such a deep and philosophical question would take a scholar years to answer, but not The Rock.

Without skipping a beat, The Rock responded that his ideal owner would be rapper Megan Thee Stallion, as co-star Hart looks to wince and cringe ever-so-slightly.

Saying “we don’t need to talk about that” when asked why Megan Thee Stallion, we can only assume the Hollywood star is *ahem* down bad. Or just believes Megan would be a great owner, belly scratches galore.

not Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson saying he'll be Meg Thee Stallion dog when they asked him who celebrity dog he'll be . LMFAOOOOO I FEEL YOU MY BOY . pic.twitter.com/bzqsqerqHX — Timbo 😎 (@TimboFionna) August 7, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion already has six dogs (all named after numbers), so what difference would a seventh, hulking, and bald one make? He’s got plenty of experience as a dog in League of Super-Pets as Krypto the Super-Dog, so he’s well trained.

The Rock is having a big year with DC, with Black Adam due out in October following several years in development hell (a place most DC projects seem to live). The reviews for League of Super-Pets have been highly encouraging, with the film sitting at a healthy 72 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Megan Thee Stallion may also be making a comic book adaptation appearance, with a recent resume seemingly confirming that she has a role in the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series. In a series already stacked with cameos from the likes of Benedict Wong, Charlie Cox, and Tim Roth, Megan Thee Stallion is definitely the most outlandish.

DC League of Super-Pets is currently in cinemas.