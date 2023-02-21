Ed Sheeran’s video promoting his new hot sauce is, obviously, fire

When he’s not gallivanting all over Australia singing about his “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran is coming up with his own interesting “Formation” with the ketchup gurus Kraft Heinz. He’s taking Beyonce’s words to heart, as he plans to come out with a hot sauce for which he wants, in his own words, “the same pride of place as ketchup.”

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer is a huge foodie (as he describes himself), and finds that he has started to require more sauce in his foods as time goes by. When this leg of his current tour in Australia is over, he’ll be hitting North America after nearly a five-year break from the States — and as he mentions in his promotion video on Instagram, he’ll be throwing Tingly Ted’s, based on his childhood nickname, in his suitcase wherever he goes to get him through every meal.

Of course, as anyone might have guessed, the Grammy Award-winning musician has even come up with a jingle. It’s a catchy tune that might one day earn itself a Grammy.

Pushing all the other hot sauces aside, Sheeran is promising a lot in his promo. He wanted to make a sauce that was so good it wouldn’t be “relegated to the same shelf of other random hot sauces.” Highlighting that, “I had a year of whittling down the perfect flavours with a great mixing team, and we settled on two absolute belters, the tingly and the extra tingly.”

So the question is, will it deliver? Tingly Ted’s describes the two different flavors as, “Take on the Tingly sauce if you want a warm booming sensation, or the Xtra Tingly sauce if you are willing to turn up the heat.” Then, he continues, “The freshness of the lemon and the smokiness make the chilies sing. Composed with flavourful herbs and spices that will make your mouth tingle.”

Working with Heinz, Ed wanted something with the consistency of ketchup and that could be added to any food where ketchup normally goes. Burgers, burritos, and even salads might make a great place to add some Tingly Ted’s, but probably not bananas. Ed doesn’t suggest that.

At this time, it can only be pre-ordered throughout Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. However, it plans world domination in the very near future and anyone can signup to be notified when that day comes.

If he put the same amount of energy into his hot sauces as he does with his music, it’s going to be fire. Maybe not in the hot hot sense, but definitely in the sense of how awesome it’s going to be, but fans will have to play the waiting game on the pre-order status to find out. Meanwhile, are you reading this, First We Feast? Maybe a Hot Ones sauce addition (and second Sheeran guest appearance) is in order!