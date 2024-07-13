Eddie Murphy’s ex-girlfriends and ex-wives, explained

Eddie Murphy, known for his hits like Beverly Hills Cop, and voice roles such as Donkey in Shrek, has once again tied the knot.

This time, the 63-year old exchanged vows with long-time partner Paige Butcher in a private ceremony in Anguilla, surrounded by close family and friends. The event took place in Anguilla, attended only by family and close friends. Prior to his marriage to Australian model Paige Butcher, Eddie Murphy had been involved with several other women. Here’s a closer look at some of his most notable relationships.

Paige Butcher

Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy’s relationship stands out as one of the more stable and enduring partnerships in Eddie Murphy’s life. Paige and Eddie have two children together. Their daughter, Izzy Oona Murphy, was born in 2016, and their son, Max Charles Murphy, was born in 2018.

Nicole Mitchell Murphy

Nicole Mitchell first met Eddie Murphy in 1988 at the NAACP Image Awards. They dated for several years, and in March 1993, they tied the knot at the Grand Ballroom of The Plaza Hotel in New York City. The wedding was a lavish affair that reflected Eddie’s stature as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Over the course of their marriage, Nicole and Eddie welcomed five children: Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola, and Bella. Despite the seemingly idyllic family dynamics, the couple faced challenges that eventually led to their separation. In August 2005, Nicole filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The divorce was finalized in April 2006.

Tracey Edmonds

Tracey Edmonds, a successful businesswoman and television producer, came into the public eye with her relationship with Eddie Murphy in 2006, shortly after his split from Melanie Brown (Mel B). They decided to exchange vows in a symbolic wedding ceremony on January 1, 2008. This ceremony took place on a private island near Bora Bora and was attended by close friends and family.

Despite the beautiful setting and seemingly romantic commitment, this ceremony was not legally binding. The idyllic scene of their symbolic wedding quickly faded, as the couple announced their separation just two weeks after the ceremony. They released a joint statement indicating that they had decided to remain friends and would not be pursuing a legal marriage.

Melanie Brown (Mel B)

Melanie Brown and Eddie Murphy met in 2006. The relationship took a significant public turn when Mel B became pregnant and gave birth to their daughter, Angel, in April 2007. After their breakup, Eddie Murphy questioned the paternity of the child in a television interview, stating that he would need a paternity test to confirm if he was the father. A paternity test later confirmed that Eddie Murphy was indeed the father. This confirmation came amidst a turbulent time for both celebrities, with media scrutiny at its peak since it was revealed that it was a planned pregnancy.

Mel B shared her experiences and reflections on her relationship with Murphy in her memoir titled Brutally Honest, which was published in 2018. She has expressed that despite the difficulties, she harbored no ill feelings and that Eddie was always the great love of her life.

Paulette McNeely

Paulette McNeely is one of the lesser-known figures in Eddie Murphy’s personal life, largely due to her preference to stay out of the public spotlight. What is known is that their relationship occurred in the late 1980s, during the early part of Murphy’s rise to stardom in Hollywood. McNeely and Murphy have one son together, named Eric, who was born in 1989. Eric is Eddie Murphy’s first child, and like his mother, he tends to stay out of the public eye, which is in contrast to some of Eddie’s other children who have a more public presence.

Tamara Hood

The specifics about how and when Tamara Hood and Eddie Murphy met are not widely documented. Their relationship occurred in the early 1990s, around the same time Eddie was becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Like several of Eddie’s relationships with the mothers of his children, his time with Tamara was relatively brief. Tamara Hood and Eddie Murphy have one son together, named Christian, who was born in 1990.

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston and Eddie Murphy had a friendship that caught significant public attention, particularly because both were major celebrities in their respective fields during the 1980s and 1990s. They were spotted together at various events, sparking rumors of a romantic relationship. The media often speculated on the nature of their relationship, though neither Whitney nor Eddie confirmed a serious relationship publicly.

Eddie Murphy has spoken about his large family — he has ten children in total — and how each of his children has brought something special into his life. With Paige, he has embraced a quieter, more family-focused lifestyle after dating her for 12 long years.

