What are Eddie Murphy’s children’s ages?

Hot holy damn, do you know how many kids Eddie Murphy has?

While we’re over here poking fun at Elon Musk and Nick Cannon, Murphy’s been giving his fertile friends a run for their money. The man has a whopping ten children in total, ranging in age from early adolescence to mid-30s. He doesn’t quite boast the number of those competitors mentioned above — Cannon’s currently on 12, and Musk’s got one up on Murphy with 11 — but still. He’s ready to repopulate Hollywood all on his own.

Not all of his kids are born of the same women, but it seems they’ve remained close over the years, despite the large age gaps between some of them. Murphy, for his part, has nothing but praise for his brood, noting that somehow he avoided raising the “Hollywood jerk kid” despite having ten opportunities to do so.

How old are Eddie Murphy’s kids?

Eddie Murphy has been on the scene since the late ’70s, elevating rapidly from a thriving career in standup to one on Saturday Night Live. With his move to SNL, Murphy cemented himself as a comic to watch, and within a few years he was starring in his first film, alongside Nick Nolte. By 1985, he was an unstoppable force in Hollywood, quickly transforming into a leading man and taking audiences by storm. Just a few years later, he was welcoming his first child into the world, and still somehow managing to juggle a thriving career on screen.

Eric Murphy

The oldest of Murphy’s kids, Eric, was welcomed into the world in July of 1989, with Murphy’s girlfriend at the time, Paulette McNeely. He is now 34 years old.

Bria Murphy

Murphy’s second child, Bria, was born only a few months after her older brother. Bria was the first of Murphy’s children with his first wife, Nicole Mitchell, and was born in November of 1989. She just recently rang in her 34th birthday.

Christian Murphy

The third Murphy child, Christian, is likewise very close in age to his older siblings. Christian was born just over a year after Bria, in late November 1990. Even though Murphy was married to Mitchell at the time, Christian is shared with an ex-girlfriend, Tamara Hood. Christian will ring in 33 later this month.

Myles Mitchell Murphy

The fourth addition to the Murphy brood, Myles, came about two years later, in 1992. Murphy and Mitchell, who were still married at the time, welcomed him in early November, adding a little sibling into the Murphy mix. Myles recently turned 31.

Shayne Audra Murphy

Kid number five came about two years later, in 1994. Shayne, the second Murphy daughter, was born in October to Murphy and Mitchell, and eventually followed in her father’s footsteps. The 29-year-old has a few acting credits to her name, and may well scoop up more over the course of her career.

Zola Ivy Murphy

Murphy seems to like those late-season babies. None of his children thus far were born outside of the winter season — or late fall, depending on where you live — and Zola, his sixth child, follows in this trend. She was born on Christmas Eve of 1999 to Murphy and Mitchell, and will ring in her 24th birthday later this year.

Bella Zahra Murphy

Murphy’s fourth daughter, and his final child with Mitchell, was born in January of 2002. Bella, like several of her siblings, has toyed with a life on the big screen — like her old man — but she’s still settling on what the future holds for her. In the meantime, she’s living it up, having rung in her 21st earlier this year.

Angel Iris Murphy Brown

The first — and only — of Murphy’s children with ex-partner Melanie Brown, Angel Iris was born in April of 2007. A custody battle over Angel started not long after Murphy’s eighth child was born, but seemingly settled long ago. These days, Angel is living it up as a teenager, happily nestled in the middle of the family at 16 years old.

Izzy Oona Murphy

The final two of Murphy’s kids are significantly younger than most of their siblings. Izzy Oona, Murphy’s ninth kid, was born in May of 2016 — breaking, along with Angel, that cold-weather trend — and is shared with Murphy’s current partner, Paige Butcher. Izzy is only seven years old.

Max Charles Murphy

The youngest of the Murphy brood was only born a few years back, but he’s already a treasured part of the Murphy family. Max, who is likewise shared with Butcher, was born in November (getting back to those late-season births!) of 2018, and in just a few days will turn five.