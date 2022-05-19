Maybe it’s because yesterday’s Shrek 21st anniversary has fans in a nostalgic mood. Maybe it’s because the world seems so scary we just want to laugh. Or maybe it’s just because Eddie Murphy stans know that you don’t need an excuse to celebrate the man.

Whatever the reason, Eddie fans collectively took to Twitter today to remember everything they love about his work. And we do mean everything, as they just randomly decided to pile on and celebrate every single phase of his career, from his standup to his legendary SNL sketches that had even his targets laughing to some of his greatest film work.

The user “Hepp Cat” went to see Eddie Murphy on the legendary “Raw” tour in 1987 and literally has the receipts to prove it. Tickets were only TWENTY BUCKS (tax included):

I saw Eddie Murphy live on the Raw tour. It was like seeing Elvis (who I also saw in '76). Amazing! I'll never forget it.

(The ticket seller almost didn't sell me the tix 'cause I was only 17. I argued that I'd be 18 at the time of the show. Thank God she sold me the tix.)

While the “Master of None” reminds us why Eddie was one of the greatest standups of his generation with this clip where he cancels Bill Cosby decades before anyone else knew what was up with the man:

Eddie Murphy is trending and it’s time to remind everyone with irrefutable evidence that he’s one of the greatest comedians of all-time

pic.twitter.com/bibyDVguEM — I'm a Master of None, anymore question? (@english_shamar) May 19, 2022

Eddie knew who the GOAT was:

pic.twitter.com/jSNf2B2CUI — peterkidder (@peterkidder) May 13, 2022

Eddie Murphy’s “Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood” children’s show parody on Saturday Night Live was so epic that even the guy he was making fun of was a fan:

pic.twitter.com/7v4KkSZqX5 — Sharon Gibson 🌻🇺🇦🌻 (@SharonGibson3) May 19, 2022

While Tinu remembers the great “White Like Me” short on SNL back when you could get away with this:

This is from a sketch Eddie Murphy did on SNL where he did whiteface in a faux documentary style to show how white people behave when we’re not around,



It was satire and it was hilarious. I believe after he did that scene in Trading Places where Dan Ackroyd did blackface.

Trading Places is still recognized as one of the greatest comedies of the ‘80s, and it was in part due to two of the greatest character actors ever nailing their roles as the villainous Duke brothers. Bellamy and Ameche were so classy it earned them a follow-up cameo in the John Landis/Eddie Murphy collaboration Coming to America.

John Landis tells a story about Ralph Bellamy and Don Ameche getting up at the crack of dawn and trudging through freezing weather to be on a street location for Trading Places for a scene they weren't even in. "We're here for Eddie (Murphy)" they said. #TCMParty #HisGirlFriday

A young Giancarlo Esposito had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role early in the film:

#ThrowbackThursday: A young Giancarlo Esposito alongside an even younger Eddie Murphy in an early scene from 1983's 'Trading Places'.

The Nutty Professor was one of the all-time great comeback films, and it gets its proper respect as well:

pic.twitter.com/Ie1imNilbt — Matthew reist (@ReistMatthew) May 19, 2022

Harlem Nights, the only film Eddie has directed, is his most underrated. It certainly had an all-GOAT cast:

pic.twitter.com/7bzZnaWKyZ — Mista Mixon⑦ (@Mista_Mixon) May 19, 2022

Some people are even fans of Eddie’s music career. He certainly had two of the biggest collaboration partners of the ‘80s:

My dudes Rick James and Eddie Murphy in the early 80's. My question is this – what do you think the cocaine budget for this video shoot was? Potentially the most expensive video ever shot? More than Thriller?

eddie murphy had a green screen, an mj feature, and a dream

And finally, we’ll end with the perfect answer to “Why is Eddie Murphy trending?”