Ella ‘First Stepdaughter’ Emhoff’s 10 fiercest looks

Ella Emhoff, Doug Emhoff’s daughter and Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, has been a breakout star of the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, especially when Ella wore a cool blue plaid fitted blazer to cheer on her dad’s DNC speech on Tues. Aug. 20.

But did you know Ella is also a fashion designer and model who has been on runways in New York, Paris, and Milan? She graduated from Parsons School of Design in 2021, and since then, she’s worked hard to build her career in design and as a camera subject. Her dressed-down, natural style has been refreshing compared to the 24/7 glow-ups of women in the Trump family, and resonates nicely with the oversized, mixed-gender look popularized by Billie Eilish.

On her modeling career, Ella told The Washington Post in 2023, “All of my life, I had really low self-esteem and self-confidence, so this kind of felt like a way for me to take that back. I have body hair, I have tattoos. Like, that’s not crazy in the scheme of things today, but it’s not what you’d consider, like, the most generic-type model.”

All combined it seems likely that Ella will be a Gen Z style icon for years. Harper’s Bazaar already included her in their 2022 Icons issue. Could she bring her aesthetic eye to The White House if her dad becomes the nation’s first “First Husband” around Christmas? We’ll have to wait and see — here are just a few of Ella’s fiercest looks.

Ella often wears cool and urban slate greys and blacks, and we think this coat seems perfect to keep Ella warm on a Brooklyn winter night, with just enough skin in the cropped top and sweater to suggest the night isn’t over yet. Ella’s signature frizzy ‘do is combed down in this picture, and we love that she’s willing to let her skin appear natural.

With a pop of color, Ella wears an off-the-shoulder top accentuated by a killer leather handbag. Her tattoos are on full display — the perfect look to transition from Brat summer to Brat autumn.

We love it when Ella lets her curly hair go all natural. The sheer top and black bra with smartly-cut trousers say the rest.

Ella’s alligator boots alone were enough to recommend this look. Again, Ella blends aspects of menswear with an intellectual and downbeat sensibility — perfect for a design meeting or the club.

Ella riffs on a Florence Nightingale feel with bold stripes, her hair in braids, and a puppy dog handbag. We love the old-timey boots.

There’s often a certain folksy quality in what Ella wears nowhere more so than in this look — notice the ball of wool in the frame. Ella knits many of her designs, and has launched a knitting club called Soft Hands. In 2023 she told The Post, “I felt like the weird grandma who was trying to prove that this was cool. It’s a very woman-coded, old, funky craft that maybe isn’t seen or valued as much in higher fine-art spaces.”

This look references classic `70s punk rock with a Scottish tartan skirt and vest. Based on what Ella wears, chunky shoes are in and we’re here for it.

With oversized white pants and a form-fitting top, this look shows that Ella can go glam when she chooses to. We love the black vinyl coat thrown over her arm like she’s catching an Uber, and again, how she lets her be down and natural.

According to Glamour, denim is in fall 2024, and Ella rocks this distressed denim outfit paired with knee-high boots.

And finally, Ella looks gorgeous in this simple, Greek-inspired dress and Japanese Geta-inspired sandals.

