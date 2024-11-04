Elle King’s journey to a healthy lifestyle, explored

The child of SNL royalty Rob Schneider, Elle King has never had any issues with differentiating herself. A performer and musician in her own right, the “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer tends to be open and honest about her personal discoveries.

On the “Dumb Blonde” podcast, King left no stone unturned when it came to the upbringing with her father, including their contentious relationship since childhood. The country singer revealed that she felt she was an afterthought in her father’s life. After her parents’ divorce, she would spend summers with him, which typically included being ignored on film sets. In addition to emotional neglect, King also detailed Schneider’s attempt to get her to lose weight.

“I was like a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp — and then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn’t lose any weight. Very toxic and very silly.”

Schneider has since made an apology — via Tucker Carlson of all places — expressing regret over his failures as a father. King has made it clear she doesn’t agree with his opinions on his social views regarding gay and trans rights, and has made every effort to separate herself from her famous father. She needs no help in that regard as she has been blazing a trail and making strides in self-improvement.

Elle King detailed her weight loss journey

In a recent Instagram post, Elle King revealed her private trials with postpartum depression. The singer had her son Lucky with her partner Dan Tooker in 2021. Since then, she has been on a journey not to lose weight, but to make healthy choices.

“Almost 2 years postpartum ! I am making this post to share my journey from 284 lbs at 5’3 from pregnancy 2021 – now 2023. It doesn’t happen over night. It didn’t even happen in a year for me. In fact, it’s an on going still working towards ever changing goals kinda thing.”

King posted her workout regimen intended as encouragement for others looking to make the best choices for themselves. Her preferred workout routine includes leg work and core exercises such as bicycles, leg lifts, and planks. All of these techniques help with being healthy not just physically, but mentally.

“Find music you like! Ride a bike! Go for a swim! I thought I wanted to lose weight, but it’s so much more. My BRAIN functions better on the days I move my body.”

King also noted that cardio helps her warm up for when she is getting ready to perform. This new lifestyle eventually culminated in results that fans could see for themselves. She went on to debut a new, striking look that celebrated her success.

Celebrities rarely share personal struggles like this and it is inspiring to see. There is nothing more normal than trying to make better decisions for yourself. Being open about postpartum depression also normalizes a common experience that many women struggle with. King’s openness and support of fans is a wholesome message needed in the current culture.

