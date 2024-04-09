Category:
Movies
Celebrities

Why was Rob Schneider not in ‘Grown Ups 2?’

His absence was definitely felt.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 11:20 am
Image via Sony

Amongst the biggest cinematic collaborations centering around Adam Sandler, the most popular collaboration is arguably between Sandler and Rob Schneider — who have starred in a variety of movies together. More specifically, however, is the collaboration between the two actors in 2010’s Grown Ups.

After starring together in the gut-busting feature, Sandler fanatics and comedy connoisseurs were undoubtedly hyped when it was announced back in 2012 that Grown Ups 2, a much-anticipated sequel, would be happening. Upon its release, however, folks were surprised to learn that Schneider hadn’t made an appearance in the sequel, despite starring in the original alongside Sandler and co

Even years on, Sandler supporters continue to be confused as to why Schneider, one of his long-time friends and collaborators, did not return for the fun-filled sequel years after the first movie’s overwhelming success.

So, why didn’t Schneider return for Grown Ups 2?

Image via Sony

Schneider’s absence from Grown Ups 2 likely felt like a huge surprise and disappointment to many, but there’s certainly no discounting that he undoubtedly had several good reasons as to why he didn’t return for the sequel. At the time, Schneider was fully focused on his 2012 sitcom Rob, along with the birth of his first child with his wife Patricia Azarcoya Arce.

So with Schneider navigating the obstacles of parenthood with a newborn, working on his stand-up material for comedy, and setting his sights on a number of projects at the time, it’s clear that no bad blood between Schneider and Sandler resulted in the former not returning for the sequel. In fact, the duo remain close friends to this day, with Schneider still appearing in roles in Sandler’s current films.

