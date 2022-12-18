Elon Musk’s World Cup rendezvous with Jared Kushner triggers all kinds of hilariousness on Twitter

After spending all day on Twitter (and adding to his ever-growing list of controversial new rules), Elon Musk found some time to get away and enjoy a game at the World Cup. Of course, he’s in the luxury box with other VPs, and among them was Donald Trump’s son-in-law, businessman and investor Jared Kushner. And of course, one eagle-eyed football fan captured the two in a frame, much to Twitter’s limitless delight.

Big sports guys pic.twitter.com/O4XgEzIpVx — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) December 18, 2022

Kushner looks like he has spotted the camera and is fervently wishing that the phrase “if looks could kill” would become true.

Nepotism at its best, Jared Kushner served as a senior advisor to Trump when he was in office. But knowing how the former president functioned, it is safe to say his son-in-law contributed little in terms of advising Trump. In that sense, Musk and Trump are a lot alike and as evident from the comments on the picture, the similarity isn’t lost on the people of Twitter who are having a heyday with this photo op. And it doesn’t look like the jokes are going to end any time soon.

the free speech gang https://t.co/P7SEysFyct — SMP (@IamSeanMPorter) December 18, 2022

How did Musk and Kushner become friends good enough to attend the World Cup together? Some have already figured out an answer.

Well it does make sense these 2 guys being friends, seeing as they both have the personality of a pickle. — Steve (@nuhn_steve) December 18, 2022

Musk, the self-proclaimed free speech lover, recently banned an account tracking his plane in light of his new Twitter rule, which prohibits sharing any live detail about Chief Twit, no matter how publicly available it is. So, does this World Cup snap count?

He'll call this Doxing him.

prepare to be banned — Jack Mansour (@JackMansour17) December 18, 2022

Some are questioning Musk’s life choices.

What would you do if you had all the money in the world? "Hang out with Jared Kushner" 🥴 — Ben Klaus 🕗 (@looserooster) December 18, 2022

For some, Musk and Kushner enjoying a sports event together is akin to indulging in fantasy.

Good place to contemplate how to take over the world. No way they can take joy in a sporting event. — michael (@mikehandles1313) December 18, 2022

Musk’s free speech campaign has been a joke within itself as he’s letting hate speech waltz back in while banning people at random who disagree, compete against him, or are simply being who they are. So, of course, Twitterati had to wedge in the recent banning of Mastodon’s account.

Everyone in the stadium will be banned if they have a Mastodon account. — Pedro (@popyfm) December 18, 2022

Neither of them wore jerseys so it’s hard to know who they were rooting for or what game they were even watching. It’s safe to say that neither of them had a team on the field since the U.S. is out of the contest and Morocco was the last African team to make it, and they just lost to Croatia in the third-place playoff. So, it could be two friends meeting each other or just a good networking exercise but it has certainly given Twitter its topic of the day.