England’s weekend weather forecast uncovers a wild theory surrounding King Charles III’s coronation

Just as sure as water is wet, it’s hard to experience a May weekend in England without the chance of rain. And while the U.K. is typically haunted by thunderstorms, rainy weather, and a gray overcast, the upcoming forecast for this weekend has conjured up a thought-provoking theory in regards to King Charles III’s coronation. But with the coronation still set to take place several days from now, perhaps the theory will magically fall through.

The aforementioned theory was started over on Twitter, after @ThePopTingz shared the weather forecast for this Saturday, May 6. As per the post, the forecast will include heavy rainfall and thunderstorms all throughout the country — all while King Charles prepares to officially assume the throne. To make matters worse (or more humorous, that is), the post’s replies were full of commenters insisting that either Princess Diana or God were behind the forecast.

Based on this collection of tweets, it appears that most Twitter users are in agreement that powers behind us are fixated on making sure King Charles’ special day is hindered:

I’m not saying he deserves it but gods timing is always right https://t.co/41xhrWXhRM — Kel | Mickey’s Pit Crew (@mgomezmotto) May 3, 2023

god has an opportunity to do the funniest thing ever https://t.co/Af4UHkE7JT — kennie! (artist era) (@kenjislav) May 3, 2023

i may be an atheist but i firmly believe that diana intervened at one point and was like “actually lets not give the mf a single ray of sunshine he deserves the worst coronation ever” https://t.co/0SQUiDYekU — clarice flopling (@cottgewhorfairy) May 3, 2023

diana doing the lords work https://t.co/467eR1n8RM — Blue Hydrangeas,peppers stan (@sleighmequeer) May 3, 2023

As the post quickly makes its rounds all over the platform, users as far as the eye can see are less-than-pleased about King Charles being sworn in. In the weeks following Queen Elizabeth’s death, many believed that Charles should step aside and allow Prince William to become King. But considering Charles has undoubtedly been waiting most of his life to become King, that was likely never going to happen.