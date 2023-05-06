How and where to watch the coronation of King Charles III in the U.S. and U.K.

Immediately after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, her son, King Charles III, had to take up the throne. However, like most royal matters, things are not as simple as that. While the new monarch has already been formally proclaimed the new King of Britain, his coronation is yet to take place, as months of preparation are required for such an exuberant affair.

After a few hiccups on the way, with the coronation committee having trouble securing musical acts to perform at the event, all the elements are now in place. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 6, and other than witnessing a traditional event that hasn’t happened for 70 years, the public will also be treated to performances by several well-known artists. Fortunately, those not able or willing to attend the event will be able to watch it all go down from the comfort of their homes, with many major TV networks having already announced the ceremony will receive live coverage in both the U.K. and the U.S.

Where can we watch King Charles III’s coronation?

In the U.K., BBC will be broadcasting the coronation of King Charles III live, so the British public will be able to follow this ceremony on TV every step of the way, starting at 7:30 am GMT. If one wishes to stream the event on YouTube, they can do so as well, via Sky News’ channel.

As for everyone in the U.S., audiences will be able to tune in thanks to a few major networks, like NBC, ABC, and CNN. If cable TV isn’t an option, though, viewers can watch the event via ABC News Live, CNN Live, and NBCNews.com.