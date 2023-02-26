King Charles coronation reportedly struggling to secure major music act

The coronation for King Charles isn’t quite going to plan for the British Royal Family, with “Chuck” unable to find any musical acts to play for his big day. And no, Queen isn’t interested in playing.

According to reports from TMZ and The Sun (two fine journalistic mastheads), several major players in the British music scene have replied as “not going” to the event. The likes of Harry Styles, the Spice Girls, and the perennially farewell-touring Elton John have all rejected the gig. Styles perhaps makes the most sense to reject it, given his image would likely be harmed by association with the royals — young people tend not to be massive monarchists.

The king’s coronation is due to be held in June 2023, but with just four months left, it isn’t looking as much like a festival line-up as the monarch would’ve liked. Buckingham has searched high and wide for some acts, and the three aforementioned aren’t the only ones to reject Charles. Adele and Ed Sheeran both seem to have better things to be doing according to these same sources.

There haven’t only been rejections, however. Charles can count on a few notable acts to spruik up his shindigs with Olly Murs, That That, and Lionel Ritchie. We can still hold out hope somebody in the palace gets desperate and hires some SoundCloud rappers or Ibiza DJs.

Charles will see perhaps the most widely protested coronation in centuries in June, with a growing anti-monarchist sentiment – particularly among younger people. This could quite likely be one of the last times the likes of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and many more Commonwealth nations will celebrate the rise of another British monarch. An end of an era is approaching, and the failure to get many musical acts is very much pointing it out.