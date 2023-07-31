‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud dead at 25

Angus Cloud, best known for playing Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on Euphoria, has passed away. He was 25 years old.

TMZ reports that Cloud’s family released a statement today confirming the actor’s passing. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the statement reads. The family asked for privacy during these difficult times.

Cloud’s family also expressed hope that his passing can be a reminder that no one is alone and that help is out there. Cloud himself had been open about his own struggles with his mental health and had been enduring numerous hardships in recent months. Unfortunately, Cloud’s father had also passed away last week.

As the industry reels over the news, HBO has released a statement offering condolences to Cloud’s family, further stating that Cloud was an important and vital part of the HBO family. Cloud’s memory will surely live on for many years to come.

Cloud had been working as a waiter when he was scouted for his role in Euphoria. Though the actor had little experience in front of the screen, he earned critical praise for his portrayal of a nuanced, three-dimensional character. His role in the series’ second season was considered to be a particular standout. Cloud had previously attended Oakland School for the Arts, where he was a classmate of co-star Zendaya Coleman, and studied technical theater.

Although Cloud has now passed on, he had a few upcoming roles that are slated for release. The first is an as-yet-untitled film in Universal Pictures’ monster universe. The actor will also be seen in Freaky Tales and Your Lucky Day.