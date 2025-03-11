Even the billion-dollar grossing ScarJo isn’t safe from pressures to join Instagram to promote a movie

Hollywood isn’t what it used to be. The industry is, as the Gen Z’s have rightfully coined, cooked. Gone are the days when an actor’s talent and box office draw were the only things that mattered. In today’s digital world, even A-listers are feeling the pressure to maintain a social media presence, and that includes Scarlett Johansson.

Recommended Videos

Yup, the highest-grossing actress of all time is being pressured to encourage audience attendance by posting on the ‘gram. She’s starred in everything from indie darlings like Lost in Translation, to her iconic run as Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Johansson has also picked up a few Oscar noms along the way, and she’s got a Tony Award in her closet. Despite being one of the biggest movie stars of all time, even ScarJo isn’t immune to the industry’s growing obsession with likes and followers.

The social media struggle

Scarlett Johansson says she faces a lot of pressure to join Instagram:



“Even today, I got an email from Universal and they're like, ‘Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth?’”



(Source: https://t.co/9iSvjAuIYC) pic.twitter.com/jATSvJ4XH0 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 11, 2025

But unlike many of her Hollywood peers, she has never given in to the social media craze. And she’s been vocal about why. In an interview with InStyle, Johansson revealed that she had been under pressure to join social media. She even confessed that she spoke about it with her therapist.

I was like, I guess this is something I need to do. But it goes against my core values.

For Johansson, staying off social media isn’t about being out of touch. Instead, it’s about maintaining a sense of privacy and authenticity. She built her career on her acting, not on curated Instagram posts or viral TikToks. In today’s entertainment industry, that’s not always enough.

Johansson also revealed that Universal Pictures approached her with a request to join Instagram to help promote Jurassic World: Rebirth. Even a studio behind one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood history is asking one of the most recognizable actresses on the planet to create an account just to push a movie. And it’s not that Johansson doesn’t see the value in social media. She understands why it’s become a major marketing tool. But she’s just not interested.

The work that I put out there is all based in truth. That’s the key ingredient. So if I was a person who really enjoyed social media, then I could totally get on the bandwagon. But I’m not. And I think the film will do fine.

In other words, if audiences are already hyped for Jurassic World: Rebirth, why should she have to start posting selfies and behind-the-scenes clips just to convince them to buy a ticket?

The new Hollywood

Maya Hawke says producers are now choosing their cast based on a collective amount of Instagram followers they have pic.twitter.com/4LeVimYA9j — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 14, 2025

Johansson isn’t the only star dealing with this issue. Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke also admitted that she wanted to quit Instagram, but was advised against it by directors who explained how crucial follower counts have become. Hawke revealed that when producers put together a cast, they’re not just looking at acting ability or star power. They’re literally counting how many followers the actors have!

Hollywood’s growing reliance on social media isn’t surprising, but it does raise some questions. Should actors be forced to become influencers just to secure roles? And is it fair to judge someone’s career potential based on their follower count?

For younger actors trying to break into the industry, it’s almost impossible to avoid. But when even someone like Scarlett Johansson is getting pressured to join Instagram, it’s clear that social media’s grip on Hollywood isn’t loosening anytime soon.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy