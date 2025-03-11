Scarlett Johansson has just 3 words for fans who want her to return as Black Widow, and they’re not pretty.

Scarlett Johansson is, without a doubt, MCU royalty. She was part of the franchise from nearly its beginning, debuting in Iron Man 2 as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. Natasha made a triumphant exit in Avengers: Endgame, but the last time we saw her was in Black Widow, which was set before Endgame.

Despite Natasha’s exit, though, fans aren’t letting up. It’s the MCU, after all. If Robert Downey Jr. can return as Doctor Doom, then anything is possible. But even if Natasha is revived, the real question is: Does ScarJo want to return?

Scarlett Johansson wants us to accept reality

Scarlett Johansson was the world’s highest-paid actress for two years, in 2018 and 2019. Evidently, the MCU proved to be a very lucrative career move financially. Furthermore, ScarJo remains the highest-grossing actress of all time, and a chunk of those billions are thanks to the MCU. But that doesn’t mean the Jurassic World: Rebirth star is interested in returning. And it’s time for hopeful fans to throw in the towel.

In a recent piece with In Style magazine, we got a candid glimpse into Johansson’s life, both personal and professional. The piece touched on her upcoming directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, and her work/life balance as a mother of two children. But when asked about the fate of Black Widow, Johansson didn’t mince her words.

Natasha is dead.

While fans are aware of the truth, the statement is still heartbreaking to hear. “She is dead,” Johansson continued. “She’s dead, okay?” Sorry, hopefuls, but according to ScarJo, “We’re going to have to let it go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment.”

For anyone who has forgotten, Natasha ensured that the team got the Soul Stone, one of the six Infinity Stones, by sacrificing herself in exchange for the gem on the planet Vormir. Her death was devastating but essential, as it set the precedent for much of the future of the MCU.

But what do I do if I miss Black Widow?

Some people might have forgotten, but there is still a Black Widow assassin in the MCU. First introduced in Black Widow, and later in Hawkeye, Yelena Belova is the adoptive younger sister of Natasha Romanoff. She was trained in the Red Room as a Black Widow alongside Natasha and was under the mind-control of the Red Room for years after Natasha defected.

Yelena Belova will take center stage in the MCU’s upcoming movie Thunderbolts*, which will also star Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost.

A key part of Yelena’s character in all her appearances in the MCU so far is her love for her sister and grief over her death, so it’s not too outlandish to think Natasha might get a mention somewhere in Thunderbolts*. Johansson will also be involved in Thunderbolts* as a producer, so while Natasha is no longer present in the MCU, her spirit remains alive.

