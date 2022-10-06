‘Everyone’s ‘Pretty Little Liars’ crush, Shay Mitchell, not-so-subtly hints that she’s bisexual in new TikTok

Pretty Little Liars and You actress Shay Mitchell has blown the minds of her millions of followers today, appearing to confirm what she’s long hinted towards – she’s a bisexual icon, and we love to see it.

Michell shared the news on TikTok via a duet. The original poster asked a simple question: “If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?”

In her duet, Michell laid down on a, you guessed it, green velvet couch, seemingly confirming that the actress does identify as bisexual.

Fans met the video with surprise, but more importantly, support. Some have even claimed that her character in Pretty Little Liars was “their gay awakening” and that this news is a huge win for all the ladies.

What also made this news significant to Pretty Little Liars fans is the fact that Mitchell played Emily in the series, who was a closeted lesbian in the show. Emily had several arcs dedicated to her sexuality, including a coming out episode and dating several women.

Fans have claimed that maybe Emily in the show was more than just a character for Mitchell, and her role and performance have contributed to the mass support she’s received on social media.

While this appears to be confirmation of how Mitchell identifies, the star has spoken about her sexuality in the past. According to Pride.com, Mitchell opened up about her attraction toward women back in 2021. Refinery29 stated in 2017 that Mitchell didn’t give herself a label because she didn’t see the point of having one at the time.

In the end, Michell has received plenty of support from fans all over social media, especially from all the young women who grew up watching her and had someone represent them in the early 2010s.