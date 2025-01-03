Everything we know about ‘Ballers’ star Lolo Wood’s ethnicity, parents, age and height

Born on March 13, 1993, in Texas, Lauren Wood — better known professionally as Lolo Wood — is a 31-year-old television host, model, and internet personality. She first appeared on television in 2014 as a Wild ‘n Out girl on the sketch comedy and battle rap improv game show of the same name.

In 2015, fans of the show voted her as their favorite girl. Wood has since appeared in her acting debut as Caprice in the sports comedy-drama series Ballers and on the comedy clip show Ridiculousness, where she started as a guest and went on to present it, which she still does alongside Rob Dyrdek and Sterling “Steelo” Brim.

Wood has a significant online presence, with a whopping 1.7 million followers on her Instagram account (where she regularly shares fashion and lifestyle content), 130,000 followers on TikTok (which features a lot of family-oriented content), and 18,000 friends and 37,000 followers, respectively, on her lesser-used Facebook and X accounts.

However, beyond her life in the spotlight, few people know too much about her. So, let us help with that. Here’s everything you need to know about Lolo Wood’s personal life.

Lolo Wood’s ethnicity and family

As per Celeb Ethnicity, Lolo Wood’s ethnicity can be described as mixed. Her father (whose name is unknown) is white, and her mother (whose name is Reita Wood) has African, Caribbean, and Indian ancestry (something she mentioned herself on X). Her father appears to have shied away from the public eye, but her mother has featured in several of her Instagram posts over the years. She has two younger sisters named Maleah Wood and Ashley Wood (the latter of whom appeared alongside her in a 2019 Instagram post).

Wood was in a relationship with NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from 2019 until 2023. They had a son together, Zydn, who is Wood’s only child. He was born on Feb. 17, 2022. Despite his tender age, he has an Instagram account with over 40,000 followers.

In an interview with Newsweek, who described her as graceful, warm, and charming, Wood spoke about her days being dictated by her son’s needs, regardless of how busy she is professionally, saying, “It keeps me on my toes.” She also described the co-parenting situation with her now ex-partner, Beckham Jr., saying, “Odell and I have always been in agreement that Zydn comes first, and neither of us shy away from sacrificing to do whatever is necessary to be done for our son. We’ve grown up on the job, and I think seeing how well our son is adapting is just the greatest regard to our parenting, so I’m grateful for that.” That speaks positive volumes about them both.

Other personal details

Wood was previously in a relationship with basketball star Eric Moreland, a power forward and center who plays in the Chinese Basketball Association. According to Briefly, she is 5′ 7″ tall, weighs around 125 lbs, has bodily measurements of 34-24-34, and is a Christian.

