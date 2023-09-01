‘Texas living at its finest’: Scorpion wriggles it’s way out of drain and into woman’s bath

Is your biggest fear scorpions? If not, why not? Imagine minding your own business in the bathtub, settling in after an exhausting shift at work, only to be visited by a thirsty arachnid.

Thankfully, of the estimated 1,500 known scorpion species, only 25 to 30 pose a lethal threat to humans. Most scorpions in Texas are considered non-venomous, although they do pack a powerful sting when threatened. It’s generally best to keep your distance, unless you happen to scare one or one of them finds its way into your home.

And that’s precisely what one TikTok user endured. When resting at home in the bathtub, she was greeted by a scorpion looking for some water during the summer drought. It first begins to show its pincers from behind the drain, attempting to squeeze its way from behind the covering. Believing it to be stuck, the woman bangs on the drain cover to encourage it to flee, but it remains persistent.

“Texas living at its finest,” she says, as she attempts to deter her unwanted visitor. It manages to get its upper body free, then desperately wiggles for complete freedom. At this point, you would safely say “nope” to the bath entirely, get out of the tub as quickly as possible, burn the house down, move to another country, and change your name.

But for some reason, she doesn’t scare so easily. It isn’t until the scorpion drops into the water that she finally exits the bathtub in an orderly fashion.

New fear unlocked: scorpions crawling into the bathtub. I don’t know about some of you, but when I’m taking a bath, I want complete and utter privacy. Apparently, this scorpion missed the memo. Either that or it’s a peeping Tom. Thankfully, here in Connecticut, we don’t see too many scorpions about, but anyone living in Texas has my utter respect. We thought spiders were bad, but now the scorpions are taking over, too.