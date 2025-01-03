Everything we know about ‘Charmed’ star Sarah Jeffery’s ethnicity, parents, and net worth

Born on April 3, 1996, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sarah Marie Jeffery — known simply as Sarah Jeffery — is a 28-year-old Canadian actress and singer. As an actress, having been active since 2013 (when she appeared in the unaired Cartoon Network television film Aliens in the House), she’s now best known for her roles in NBC’s crime drama Shades of Blue, Disney Channel’s musical fantasy franchise Descendants, and The CW’s reboot of the supernatural fantasy drama series Charmed.

Per IMDb, her other acting credits include series like Rogue, Wayward Pines, and The X-Files, and movies like Across the Line (2015), Be Somebody (2016), Daphne & Velma (2018), and The Six Triple Eight (2024). For her work in the Rogue episode “Coup de Grace,” she was nominated for the 2015 Leo Award for Best Supporting Performance by a Female in a Dramatic Series.

As a singer, she’s featured on two Descendants soundtrack albums, has released three solo singles, and is featured on the 2015 single “Set It Off” alongside Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Mitchell Hope, and Jeff Lewis.

While her professional credits and achievements are firmly in the spotlight, there’s much about Jeffery’s personal life that some fans aren’t aware of, so let’s put that right. What else do we know about Sarah Jeffery?

Sarah Jeffery’s family and ethnicity

As per Ethnicity of Celebs, Sarah Jeffery’s ethnicity can be described as African-American, First Nations, and English.

According to Celeb Family, her parents are father, Lee Jeffery, and mother, Teresa Jeffery. Teresa is an Indigenous Canadian, while Lee is Canadian with African-American and English ancestry. Lee is an actor whose credits include television shows like 21 Jump Street, G.I. Joe: Operation Dragonfire, Captain N: The Game Master, King Arthur and the Knights of Justice, Hurricanes, Battlestar Galactica, Almost Human, and Wayward Pines, and movies like Chaindance (1991) and Words and Pictures (2013) (per IMDb). While Teresa’s occupation isn’t known, she’s a committed mother and family-oriented woman who often posts wholesome pictures on her Instagram account.

Her partner is fellow actor Nick Hargrove. Hargrove is 32 and has been with Jeffery since 2019. Per IMDb, his television credits include Medal of Honor, Counterpart, Single Parents, Charmed (on the set of which he met Jeffery), and NCIS: Los Angeles, and movies like M.F.A. (2017), The Wrong Mother (2017), and Devotion (2022). You can follow Nick on Instagram.

She has three siblings, all female. Older sister Hannah Jeffery is a 29-year-old activist. Younger sister Nyla Jeffery is a 22-year-old dancer. She also has a much older paternal half-sister, Aisha Jeffery, who was born in the late 1970s. Aisha is a litigation support clerk.

What is Sarah Jeffery’s Net Worth?

Information about Sarah Jeffery’s net worth isn’t abundant, but there are some sources with estimations. Those estimations vary, however, with The Things suggesting she’s worth around $500,000 and Naija News estimating her net worth as $1.5 million. One sure thing is that Jeffery’s net worth will continue to increase as her star continues to rise.

We wish Jeffery all the success in the world as her career progresses. If you want to follow her on social media, you can do so on her Instagram account. She used to be on X, but her account no longer exists (keep an eye on it in case she reappears there).

