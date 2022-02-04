Here’s the best way to watch ‘Battlestar Galactica’

Battlestar Galactica is one of the most popular sci-fi series of all time, and in the more than four decades since its creation, there has been a whole spectrum of content released within its universe. Given this massive amount of episodes and movies to check out, new viewers might be a little taken aback in terms of where to start. Similarly, if you’re a longtime fan who wants to relive the story, you might be looking to brush up on the best order in which to do so.

Fortunately, following the series is quite simple, but if you’re going to take in everything the franchise has to offer, then you’ll have to make some choices and follow a plan. The original series and early 2000’s reboot of Battlestar Galactica exist in completely different timelines, meaning that you can watch them in any order, as they are entirely separate. The more popular of the two is the reboot, so we’ll detail that timeline first and the original series after.

Battlestar Galactica reboot chronological watch order

When it comes to the reboot, there are two ways to begin. If you’re familiar with the Battlestar Galactica story, then you may want to follow the chronological timeline detailed below. However, if you’re a new viewer, we suggest that you start with the 2003 Battlestar Galactica reboot series and check out its prequels Caprica and Blood & Chrome first.

Caprica (2010)

You’ve got to start your viewing off with Battlestar Galactica’s prequel series Caprica. The show is set 58 years prior to the destruction of the Twelve Colonies of Kobol and highlights the planet Caprica, as the title suggests.

Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome (2012)

Another prequel to the main series, Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome is a web series that follows a young William Adam as he graduates as a pilot and gets assigned to the fleet Galactica. The series takes place 10 years after the first Cylon War.

Battlestar Galactica (2003) – miniseries parts 1 & 2

Before Battlestar Galactica was greenlit for a remake, a miniseries was created that acted similarly to a pilot, which eventually led to Battlestar Galactica making its return. The miniseries runs for around three hours and kicks off with the Cylons launching an attack after 40 years of an armistice.

Battlestar Galactica (2004) – seasons 1 & 2

After a successful miniseries, Battlestar Galactica was brought back with a remake of the original series showcasing the war between the Twelve Colonies of Kobol and the robotic threat of Cylons. You can watch all of seasons one and two back-to-back without any need to slow down, as there are no interruptions in the story.

Battlestar Galactica (2005) – season 2.5 / Battlestar Galactica: Razor (2007)

Once you kick off Battlestar Galactica season 2.5, which is the final part of season two, you’ll want to only watch the first seven episodes before stopping. Once you’ve watched episode 7, switch over to the movie Battlestar Galactica: Razor, as this is where the film will take place in the story. Some fans do choose to skip the movie in this position, though, as its conclusion sets up the start of season four. Once you’ve seen Razor, head back into season 2.5 at episode eight and you’re good to watch it to its conclusion.

Battlestar Galactica: The Resistance (2006) – web series

Another web series set in the show’s universe, The Resistance provides further context of the events that have taken place between the end of season 2.5 and the beginning of season three. There are 10 short episodes to check out.

Battlestar Galactica (2006) – seasons 3 & 4

Now, back to the Battlestar Galactica main series. Here you can watch seasons three and four back-to-back with no interruptions unless you chose to skip Razor earlier in your watch. If you did this, then you’ll want to watch the film right before starting season four, as that is where the final scene of the movie takes place.

Battlestar Galactica (2009) – season 4.5 / Battlestar Galactica: The Face of the Enemy (2008) – web series

When you start Battlestar Galactica season 4.5, you’ll only want to watch the first episode before switching over to the web series Face of the Enemy. Once you’ve watched this multiple-part series of short episodes, you can head back over to the main series and keep watching until you finish episode five.

Battlestar Galactica: The Plan (2009) – movie

Once you finish episode five of Battlestar Galactica season 4.5, you’ll want to watch the movie Battlestar Galactica: The Plan. This television film adds more of the Cylon perspective to the story right before you ride out the final season.

Battlestar Galactica (2009) – season 4.5, episodes 6 – end

Now you’re in the home stretch. Simply throw Battlestar Galactica season 4.5 back on at episode six and continue watching until you’ve completely finished the story.

Battlestar Galactica original series watch order

Battlestar Galactica (1978) – season one

Battlestar Galactica (1980) – season two

The original films are simply retellings of stories from the two seasons of the show, in somewhat more depth. If you’d prefer to watch these, here is a list of all the films in the original series.

Theatrical movies:

Battlestar Galactica (1978)

Mission Galactica: The Cylon Attack (1979)

Conquest of the Earth (1981)

TV movies:

Battlestar Galactica

Lost Planet of the Gods

Gun on Ice Planet Zero

The Phantom in Space

Space Prison

Space Casanova

Curse of the Cylons

The Living Legend

War of the Gods

Greeting from Earth

Murder in Space

Experiment in Terra

You can stream the Battlestar Galactica reboot series, Battlestar Galactica: The Miniseries, and Battlestar Galactica: The Plan now on Peacock.