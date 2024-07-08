F1 driver Charles Leclerc revealed this A-list actor should play him in a biopic and fans have mixed reactions

After Formula 1’s British Grand Prix, a fan asked Charles Leclerc the real question: who should play him in a movie? Well, the Ferrari star had a very on-point answer.

Monégasque Charles Leclerc currently drives for Scuderia Ferrari. He joined the team in 2019, and, since then, he has had some amazing results, although he has sometimes been struck with the world’s biggest case of bad luck. This year, Leclerc made history after becoming the first Monégasque to win the Monaco Grand Prix, and is currently in third place at the 2024 Driver Standings.

With so many films, TV series, and documentaries about the Formula 1 world, including Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Brad Pitt’s upcoming racing film, F1, Charles Leclerc’s choice of who should play him in a biopic is accurate.

So, who does Charles Leclerc want to play him in a movie?

After the British Grand Prix, A Kids’ Guide to F1 caught up with Charles Leclerc and asked the real question: if anyone could play Leclerc in a movie, who would it be? The Ferrari star kept it real with his answer, which was Timothée Chalamet.

Naturally, this is a very safe and sensible choice, as the Dune actor has proven both his skills as an actor and his popularity as an A-lister. Easily one of the most liked and popular drivers on the grid, Charles Leclerc has amassed quite a dedicated fandom. On top of that, Chalamet is an American-French actor, which works well since Leclerc is from Monaco and also speaks French.

Of course, there is no movie planned about Charles Leclerc. He is currently in his mid-20s and has yet to put his stamp on the sport. However, many fans agreed that Timothée is a good choice to play him.

that would be the best choice tbh — Journey Through Time (@JrnyThroughTime) July 8, 2024

Yeah… I can see it. — TJ Sorinake (@Sorinake_Jordan) July 8, 2024

Couldn’t agree more — Valeria (@ValeriaSxox) July 8, 2024

His comments stirred some mixed reactions from fans. Some disagreed with the idea of Chalamet playing Leclerc, or downright laughed at the idea of a film about the Monégasque driver.

that would be a very dull film — hana 🪩🍉 (@hanavrose) July 8, 2024

Staring in a movie about Hamilton's career 😭 — Nathan (@carmothy) July 8, 2024

Did he win any world championship ?

What would the movie be about ? — Moe (@Moe_h1) July 8, 2024

Charles Leclerc is quite a force in racing, after beginning his career in karting at a young age. He won the GP3 series in 2016, and the Formula 2 championship in 2017 before debuting in Formula 1 in 2018 with Sauber, and joining Ferrari in 2019 as the youngest driver to race for the team since 1961. Despite putting some pressure on the reigning champion Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc has yet to make his mark and be the inspiration of a feature film.

However, Charles choosing Timothée Chalamet to play him in a film is just for fun and it isn’t a binding contract — although how fun would it be if it were?

