So who’s on the ‘A-List’? Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, and 8 other stars who are officially Hollywood A-Listers

Every generation has prided itself on unbelievably talented, beautiful, electric stars. Whether it was the likes of Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn, Cary Grant and Paul Newman, Tom Cruise, Leo DiCaprio, and Kate Winslet, times are constantly evolving, and there’s nothing to do but keep up with the new trends.

Over the past few years, some names have stood out. Whether thanks to one perfectly cast role or several projects that showcased the actors’ skills, ten actors turned out to be the most desirable for all directors in the future. Based on a list by The Hollywood Reporter, let’s take a look at the biggest stars of 2024.

Zendaya

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

It shouldn’t surprise anyone to see Zendaya as one of the biggest A-listers. Widely worshipped (by fans or her boyfriend, Tom Holland), Zendaya has proven her worth time and time again. Whether it’s in Euphoria, in the new Spider-Man series of films, or her most recent project, Challengers, Zendaya is the gift that keeps on giving. On top of that, her impeccable sense of style has turned her into a real queen of the red carpet, proving that she always understands the theme.

Glen Powell

via Paramount

Glen Powell is the man of the moment. Having starred in Top Gun: Maverick, Powell has starred in many different genres recently. With a new Netflix project on the way, Hit Man, a role in the modern take on Twisters, and a believable behind-the-scenes fake flirting with Sydney Sweeney to promote their rom-com Anyone But You, Glen Powell is a force to be reckoned with. On top of that, he even turned down a role in Jurassic World 4. He’s that requested!

Jacob Elordi

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Whether it’s Euphoria, Priscilla, or Saltburn, Jacob Elordi knows how to get roles that make people talk about him. The actor received some (deserved) criticism over his disregard for his first role in Netflix’s cutesy trilogy rom-com The Kissing Booth, but he has stepped outside the box so many times, and proved himself every single time. A-list status is deserved.

Paul Mescal

Image via Hulu

Having his big break with Hulu’s adaptation of Normal People, Paul Mescal is everything but. The Irish actor is now on his way to becoming an even bigger star after appearing in Ridley Scott’s highly-anticipated Gladiator 2 in a leading role. With an Emmy award and an Oscar nomination, the actor is only going to get bigger. He’s currently not as famous as the rest of the names from this list, but that will surely change this fall once Gladiator 2 premieres.

Austin Butler

Photo via Warner Bros.

The true King of the A-list, Austin Butler’s fame skyrocketed after his critically-acclaimed performance in 2022’s biopic Elvis. The actor famously struggled to get rid of the Elvis Presley accent (and some might still hear it), but he’s been working non-stop. With a role as a villain in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, a lead role in Apple TV’s show Masters of Air, and even more roles coming up, Austin Butler, with his movie-star looks is the embodiment of the perfect lead.

Jenna Ortega

Image via Spyglass Media/Paramount Pictures

Jenna Ortega is the ultimate scream queen, and her filmography proves that. Aside from her portrayal of Wednesday in the eponymous Netflix record-breaking series, Ortega starred in two Scream movies, and is part of Tim Burton’s highly-anticipated Beetlejuice sequel. Ortega has slowly but surely created a name for herself in the industry, and has proven she has what it takes to be a final girl and a lead girl, two very important things for an A-lister.

Florence Pugh

Image via Marvel Studios

Florence Pugh is a true powerhouse. She starred in many Oscar-nominated films, whether we’re talking about Greta Gerwig’s beloved Little Women, or Christopher Nolan’s massive Oppenheimer. She had roles in dramas, romance, superhero films, and horrors, with Midsommar, Don’ t Worry Darling, and Black Widow, Florence Pugh is a dream on the big screen. She will continue choosing diverse projects, as she will continue to appear in the MCU with the upcoming Thunderbolts, but also other bigger projects, as her Dune: Part Two character might be even more significant in the upcoming third installment.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Photo via Netflix

With her ethereal looks, Anya Taylor-Joy has established herself as one of the most prolific actresses, taking roles in different genres. Fans might recognize her from Netflix’s hit show The Queen’s Gambit, or from BBC’s Peaky Blinders, but the actress is now focused on big productions. With a role in the recently-premiered Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and a small (but meaningful) cameo in Dune: Part Two, Anya Taylor-Joy is a true force worthy of the A-list status, with a VERY daring sense of style.

Sydney Sweeney

Image via Neon

Sydney Sweeney is a true trendsetter, knowing how to deliver the perfect outfit every single time. However, she’s so much more than a pretty face (despite her recent criticism over her acting skills). Another Euphoria alum, the actress has delivered stunning performances in the HBO series, but also put on a superhero suit in Sony’s disappointing Madame Web, turned to horror in Immaculate, and stepped up her marketing skills to promote Anyone But You in the best way possible. She’s a true mastermind, worthy of the A-list status.

Timothée Chalamet

Photo via Warner Bros.

Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides might be dubbed “The One” in Dune, but the actor playing him is also one of the best. There couldn’t be an A-list top without Chalamet, whose chameleon skills have turned him from the candy-loving Willy Wonka in 2023’s Wonka to the sand-god Paul Atreides in Dune, and the heartbroken lover in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name. On top of that, Chalamet’s risky sense of style is a breath of fresh air, flaunting jaw-dropping fashion at every event, completely disregarding the regular boring black suit.

