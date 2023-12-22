Is Jacob Elordi British? Answered

The man of the hour is Jacob Elordi – Timothée Chalamet can wait for his turn. Elordi just has a certain je ne sais quoi, mixed with an astonishingly weird personality that we can’t get enough of. Or it may be the fact that he’s particularly good looking.

You likely know him from a few places. For quite some time, the actor was known for his highly despised Euphoria character, but after Priscilla and Saltburn, we finally saw the potential within this gentle-looking giant. Worthy of getting the Robert Pattison treatment, we should all just forget that he was in The Kissing Booth – he’s now reaching for the sun and stars.

Regardless of the hundreds of interviews he’s been doing, there is one particularly striking feature that has been traveling in anyone’s mind – and no, I’m not talking about his height. Instead, his accent is one of the many things wooing people in, so let’s unravel that, shall we?

Where is Jacob Elordi from?

Image via LuckyChap Entertainment

Elordi is actually neither British nor American. The actor was born in Brisbane, Australia, and only recently did he come all the way to Hollywood. In fact, the actor grew up in Australia and even started his career in the Oceania country. His first role was in the Australian film Swinging Safari in 2018, and from then on out, he began conquering all corners of planet Earth.

Nonetheless, a lot of his repertoire is now situated in the United States, and he even played one of the country’s most emblematic (albeit contentious) stars: Elvis Presley. He could’ve fooled all of us with that perfect Elvis accent that had us eating from his hand. After all, no one could’ve guessed that after Nathan and Elvis, Elordi’s real accent would actually be Australian.