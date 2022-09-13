Fans are feeling euphoric as Zendaya wins big at 2022 Emmys

Euphoria continued a hot streak at the Emmys as Zendaya became part of an elite band to win an Emmy two years in a row, and her fans are loving it.

Following a win for Euphoria’s first season as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Zendaya has become the first Black woman to win the category twice, and is now the youngest ever actress to have won two Emmys in any category. A generational talent, her fans are eating up the win on social media.

ZENDAYA 2X EMMY WINNER pic.twitter.com/SVvwGIHCSt — Zendaya Brasil (@zendayabr) September 13, 2022

Fellow nominee Sandra Oh was seen giving the young star a massive cheer during a cutaway, and that’s proven to be one of the most heart-warming moments from television’s night of nights.

Sandra Oh cheering for Zendaya is literally me. Zendayaaaaaaaaa!!! I just love her. That Emmy win is so well deserved. — Bree Lee 🦋 (@bree5lee) September 13, 2022

For those who have been following Zendaya’s career since her Shake It Up days, it is proof that a lot has changed in how child stars grow up to become adult actors. We’ve come a long way from the days of a doomed career post Disney, and Zendaya is leading the way.

its crazy bc ive been looking up to zendaya for more than a decade im 😭 — Isabella SEEING HARRY 2X🐇 (@stylesmp13) September 13, 2022

proud of zendaya btw, she deserves this so much <33 — shreya (@selsvenir) September 13, 2022

we all knew zendaya was getting that emmy the second we saw ep 5🥂 — ali webb (@alinicolewebb) September 13, 2022

Euphoria saw many nominations for its cast, with Sydney Sweeney nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress but not picking up the gong. Both of them will soon be part of the Sony Spider-Man Universe, with Sweeney a member of the upcoming Madame Web in an undisclosed role believed to be a Spider-Woman variant.

Zendaya’s future is less clear within Marvel projects, with her character MJ completing forgetting who Peter Parker is as a result of Spider-Man: No Way Home.