The MTV Movie & TV Awards were celebrating in full swing last night, with the last year’s most popular shows and movies out to snag a prize. The nominees are decided by producers and execs, but after that, it’s up to the public as to who they think deserves to win. Actor, comedian, and musician Jack Black was honored at the awards with the Comedic Genius Award last night, a gong his fans know he’s fully deserving off.

Black is only the fifth recipient of said award, following in the footsteps of Sacha Baron Cohen (2021), Melissa McCarthy (2016), Kevin Hart (2015), and Will Ferrell (2013). The trophy is given to an individual to have made a significant contribution to the world of comedy onscreen, with the recipient revealed in advance of the event. Black has been a longtime staple of the entertainment industry, diversifying his comedic output to include not only movies, but music, YouTube videos, and now TikToks.

Awkwafina presented Black the award, who then proceeded to literally roll onto the stage sporting a panda hat, high-fiving audience members, and just relishing the moment in its entirety as Twisted Sister’s “I Want To Rock” played over the noise of fans cheering, before the 52 year-old gave his victory speech.

“I need a blast of oxygen. Comedic genius? C’mon, are you kidding? For what? School of Rock, Jumanji, Kung Fu Panda, Goosebumps, Nacho Libre, Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, my sweet dance moves on TikTok? What are we talking about? It’s ridiculous! I don’t deserve this, but I will take it! Thank you MTV! This is for all the School of Rock-ers out there and for all the Tenacious disciples and most of all my amazing wife Tanya and our two incredible boys. I love you, I love you, I love you.”

It’s hard to believe that his career has spanned almost four decades, and fans agree it’s about time the actor received the recognition he so rightfully deserves.

Jack Black is and will always be a legend 🤘🏻 https://t.co/J1SvD6dodW — Jonathan Strickland (@jstrickland2873) June 6, 2022

This fan doesn’t even care what Black does, just existing is good enough.

Jack Black is iconic for just existing. LOVE HIM! #MTVAwards — THAT GUY! (@JohnVentouris) June 6, 2022

Black has made quite the impression for this user, not sure quite what this image is referring to though.

I love you Jack Black, your comedy changed my life #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/IfwvgeRfHr — Pillow Will (@liampurcy) June 6, 2022

Well, MTV, according to this fan you got it right.

Agreed. Jack Black is a comedic genius. https://t.co/ctFVglUMmZ — Eli Sanza (@ejunkie2014) June 6, 2022

This user believes Black to be worthy of our admiration, and should be designated as a national treasure.

Jack Black is a national treasure #MTVAwards — kelly ✨️ loves eddie munson (@bxckytxny) June 6, 2022

Black has a reputation for being one of the sweetest guys out there, and this fan states we aren’t worthy of his purity.

Jack Black is too pure for this world — Iris👾✨ (@Jest_Iris) June 6, 2022

Black’s new facial furniture is giving this user some serious professor vibes, University of Rock anyone…?

jack black’s graying beard is so professory, i think it’s time for a new school of rock. the world needs it. — evan 🏴 (@evRahe) June 4, 2022

Seeing the 52-year-old actor throwing himself around on stage opened up this user to the love that was inside them all along.

I didn’t realize how much I loved Jack Black until I watched him summersault into accepting his Golden Popcorn at the @MTV Movie and TV Awards — clara (@clrhdsn) June 6, 2022

The award has made more than a few people realize just how much Black has given us over the years.

When you realize Jack Black done gave us mad classics over the years. #MTVAwards — Scarlet Nick (@FearlessRiOT) June 6, 2022

Black is still hard at work, bringing his usual brand of fun and wackiness to the masses, which includes returning as one of his most lovable characters to date in Netflix’s upcoming Kung Fu Panda series. Having launched a YouTube gaming channel that has over 5 million subscribers, he’ll also be seen in Eli Roth’s blockbuster video game adaptation Borderlands a science fiction, which releases in October.