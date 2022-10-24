Fans freak over Lil Nas X meeting the world’s most famous furry

Honestly, it kind of makes sense. One of the most boundary-pushing pop stars, Lil Nas X, recently met the most famous furry in the world, and fans of both are loving life because of it.

For those that don’t know, Sonicfox made a name for themselves by being incredibly good at fighting games. Like seriously, Sonicfox is a legend in the esports world. They also happen to be “Black. Nonbinary. Furry. Queer.” according to their Twitter bio.

I’m a nonbinary gamer that just happens to be really godlike at fighting games and very outspoked about my beliefs. I live by empathy, understanding, and sticking true to myself! See me in Skullgirls 😤#UnderneathTheFursona pic.twitter.com/hN0AoF00v8 — SonicFox @ San Francisco (@SonicFox) June 6, 2020

For the uninitiated, Furries are people who create an animal character for themselves that they identify with strongly. They wear elaborate costumes with ears and tails, and people from all over the world participate.

Lil Nas X has also made no secret of his love of video games, recently releasing a song called “STAR WALKIN’,” the official League of Legends Worlds anthem. It was maybe inevitable that these two superstars would cross paths one day. And cross paths they did.

Last night, SonicFox and Nix on Ice posted a photo of themselves getting ready to see the famous singer. “Just two non binary cuties going to see Lil Nas X,” the caption said.

Just two non binary cuties going to see lil Nas x pic.twitter.com/RdwpyecoZ0 — Nix on Ice !!! ❄️ (@nixmixcosplay) October 24, 2022

Then something pretty cool happened during the concert. Lil Nas X recognized Sonic and called out to them from the stage. Someone actually captured the moment it happened. It’s an adorable off-the-cuff moment where Nas X seems genuinely surprised.

@SonicFox Getting recognized by @LilNasX on stage. I had the honor of getting a clip of it for Sonic 🖤 pic.twitter.com/nLdIAWKeOx — Chip_fur (@Chip_fur) October 24, 2022

“Oh my god Sonic,” he said. “Oh my God.” Now if that was it would still be a great interaction. But that was not it. The singer then invited SonicFox onstage, which people also graciously captured.

And it wasn’t just SonicFox, either.

last night was one of the coolest experiences of my entire life. thank you so much @LilNasX for celebrating furries and making us feel so special. plus i got to bounce around with the raddest furry ever @SonicFox they’re so nice and fun!! best birthday ever pic.twitter.com/UCjGrT19iG — Hashtag ACAB BLM (@HashtagPurr) October 24, 2022

It’s hard to describe just how much of a pioneer Lil Nas X has been and continues to be for much-maligned groups, including furries. There has never been a pop star with so much pull paying so much attention to ancillary groups.

The move also incited some discussion within the furry lifestyle as to whether the attention from the singer is good or bad. Race was also brought up.

all I see are a bunch of dumb ass yt folk bullying a Black man out of getting into a new thing because he "wasn't into THEIR hobby correctly" then making excuses as if it's justified.



the fucking PTSD flashbacks to my suburban primary school years, man.#LilNasX #FurryFandom — ᴍᴏᴄᴋᴛᴜʀᴛʟᴇ ʙɪsǫᴜᴇ ↙️↙️↙️ ғᴏʀ ᴍʏ ғᴀᴍɪʟʏ (@MACHTURTL) October 24, 2022

Someone else pointed out how on-brand it is for the singer.

Apparently something happened, I don't know the full context, but:



I think LilNasX being interested in furry is really fucking cool.



Dude gave Satan a lapdance in a music video, you really think he's going to sell us out to the corporate public? — kleine löwel (@VegaTKG) October 24, 2022

Whatever side of the coin you land on, Lil Nas X has opened up a conversation no one knew we needed to have. We’ll keep you posted if anything else develops.