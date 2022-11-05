Fans mourn Aaron Carter, remember his golden ‘Lizzie McGuire’ cameos
Following the shocking death of 34-year-old Aaron Carter, fans are remembering brighter days in the singer and actor’s career, particularly his cameo on the beloved Disney Channel show Lizzie McGuire, starring Hilary Duff.
One fan called the episode in which Carter appeared “one of the best.”
From acting to singing and rapping, another Twitter user remembered him for his appearance in the Disney Channel show as well as for penning hits like “Aaron’s Party” and “Fools Good.”
Another fan fondly remembered the considerable sway Carter had with the ladies in his heydey, including Duff’s titular Lizzie.
Not only was Carter cool enough to hang out with everyone’s favorite Disney Channel middle-schooler, but he also beat Shaquille O’Neill at basketball at one point, if his music is to be believed.
Another fan described herself as “gutted” at the news of Carter’s death, declaring “Aaron’s Party” a certified “jam.”
His cameo on Lizzie McGuire resonated with preteens everywhere, something another Twitter user called “truly iconic.”
Who can forget one of the best Christmas-themed music videos embedded in the episode, thanks to Carter’s performance of “I Want Candy” while surrounded by North Pole elves and candy canes?
Many iconic Carter moments have been living “rent-free” in fans’ minds for years.
Many reminisced how Carter proved to be the first crush for countless millennials.
Another Aaron Carter fan pointed out that Lizzie McGuire wasn’t the only beloved children’s property the singer was associated with as he also lent three of his tracks for the Jimmy Neutron movie soundtrack.
A cause of death has yet to be determined, but initial reports are indicating Carter was found dead in his bathtub in his Lancaster, California home Saturday morning.
Rest in peace, Aaron Carter.