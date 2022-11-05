Fans mourn Aaron Carter, remember his golden ‘Lizzie McGuire’ cameos

Following the shocking death of 34-year-old Aaron Carter, fans are remembering brighter days in the singer and actor’s career, particularly his cameo on the beloved Disney Channel show Lizzie McGuire, starring Hilary Duff.

One fan called the episode in which Carter appeared “one of the best.”

Still one of the best episodes of Lizzie McGuire. RIP Aaron Carter 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/X6I5aa951P — Bri🧚🏾 (@bubblybrielle) November 5, 2022

From acting to singing and rapping, another Twitter user remembered him for his appearance in the Disney Channel show as well as for penning hits like “Aaron’s Party” and “Fools Good.”

R.I.P To the Singer, Actor and Rapper Aaron Carter. LAPD found him drowned in his Tub around 11:00 A.M. today. Aaron was known for his Role in Lizzie McGuire and for his Hits like “Aaron’s Party” and “Fools Gold”. he is the younger brother of Nick Carter from the Backsteet Boys🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/gt09WMdptj — Lets Talk About It👏🏾 (@talknbouttv) November 5, 2022

Another fan fondly remembered the considerable sway Carter had with the ladies in his heydey, including Duff’s titular Lizzie.

RIP Aaron Carter. I remember when he was on Lizzie McGuire. Mans had so much rizz. pic.twitter.com/x7u0LvOBU8 — 𝒔𝒉𝒐𝒄𝒌☆𝒌𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒊 (@flexxico) November 5, 2022

Not only was Carter cool enough to hang out with everyone’s favorite Disney Channel middle-schooler, but he also beat Shaquille O’Neill at basketball at one point, if his music is to be believed.

damn i’m shook that aaron carter died. i’ll always remember him for hanging out with lizzie mcguire and being the only person powerful enough to ever beat shaq pic.twitter.com/MgCblrMcPa — Olivia (@Livi_Danielle) November 5, 2022

Another fan described herself as “gutted” at the news of Carter’s death, declaring “Aaron’s Party” a certified “jam.”

I’m gutted to hear about Aaron Carter. Every millennial girl remembers his iconic guest appearance on Lizzie McGuire.



Aaron’s party was a jam.



Good memories but he was also a brother and a son. That matters the most. RIP. — Sade Sellers (@IAMSadeSellers) November 5, 2022

His cameo on Lizzie McGuire resonated with preteens everywhere, something another Twitter user called “truly iconic.”

RIP Aaron Carter. your appearance on Lizzie McGuire was so important to preteen me. truly iconic. pic.twitter.com/idBpNJEA4m — orange lavagirl (@j3nnard) November 5, 2022

Who can forget one of the best Christmas-themed music videos embedded in the episode, thanks to Carter’s performance of “I Want Candy” while surrounded by North Pole elves and candy canes?

rest easy aaron carter :’( pic.twitter.com/UZBpZaIlFO — khalia. | mrs. corleone 🍃 (@VERONASFILMS) November 5, 2022

Many iconic Carter moments have been living “rent-free” in fans’ minds for years.

Having grown up watching Disney Channel, the news of Aaron Carter's death is really shocking to hear. Goofy stuff like "How I Beat Shaq" and his version of "I Want Candy" from Lizzie McGuire live rent free in my mind to this day. Praying for comfort for his family and loved ones. — Adam Morris (@adamwm89) November 5, 2022

Many reminisced how Carter proved to be the first crush for countless millennials.

I can't believe it. 😭 RIP Aaron Carter. ❤️

I had the biggest crush on him after he guest starred on Lizzie McGuire. pic.twitter.com/oeHzySaRDI — Jessica 💫 (@HurricaneIvory) November 5, 2022

Crying bc he was the first crush I ever had every girl wanted to be Lizzie McGuire Aaron carter you were always a superstar to me!! this my fave song by him RIP pic.twitter.com/5FnUL9YzG8 — . (@mermmz) November 5, 2022

RIP Aaron Carter, your episode of Lizzie McGuire is the only reason I am attracted to white men. — Camille Corbett (@TheWittyGirl) November 5, 2022

omg I can’t believe Aaron Carter died he was one of my first childhood crushes as a kid and i always blasted “i want candy” and “oh Aaron”😢😭 and the Christmas episode of Lizzie McGuire will always be superior,sending love and prayers to his family especially his young son🙏🏽💙 — daniiii1124 (@daniiii1124) November 5, 2022

Aaron Carter! My goodness, I remember my adolescent thrill at his appearance in the Lizzie McGuire special like it was yesterday. Total formative crush as a kid. How sad. — Christina Newland (@christinalefou) November 5, 2022

RIP Aaron Carter ✨

The first CD I ever bought with my own money was “Aaron’s Party.”

I also remember crying when he kissed Hillary Duff on Lizzie McGuire.

My heart hurts. — ✨ Ashlee ✨ (@ladylavendeer) November 5, 2022

Another Aaron Carter fan pointed out that Lizzie McGuire wasn’t the only beloved children’s property the singer was associated with as he also lent three of his tracks for the Jimmy Neutron movie soundtrack.

I see everyone mentioning Lizzie McGuire, but 20 years ago the Jimmy Neutron movie soundtrack also came out and i was never the same. this gem had not 1, not 2, but 3!!! Aaron Carter songs on it, and all of them ruled. today’s news is so tragic on so many levels. pic.twitter.com/GRpM8j7QZ7 — 🌸darshana | दर्शना🌸 (@darshanaheena) November 5, 2022

A cause of death has yet to be determined, but initial reports are indicating Carter was found dead in his bathtub in his Lancaster, California home Saturday morning.

Rest in peace, Aaron Carter.