Fans remember rock icon Freddie Mercury on what would have been his 76th birthday

Today was a special day for Rock fans as it would have been the 76th birthday of iconic artist and frontman of Queen, Freddie Mercury.

The artist known for his many hits with Queen such as “We Will Rock You”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, and “Another One Bites the Dust” inspired plenty of celebration today across the globe both online and offline.

One of the biggest celebrations took place today at Myrtle Beach where a flash mob gathered to commemorate the life of this rock icon. Of course, many fans simply took to social media to share their respect and remember one of the most iconic rock artists of all time.

"I'll always walk around like a Persian popinjay and no one's going to stop me, honey!"



Happy Birthday Freddie! x#FreddieMercury pic.twitter.com/G9OTEjrjCH — Freddie Mercury (@freddie_mercury) September 5, 2022

Happy birthday to the LEGEND Freddy Mercury pic.twitter.com/oTeLLqDLuo — Five Iron Frenzy (@fiveironfrenzy) September 5, 2022

Happy Freddie Day! What an absolute legend he was! 👑🌟❤️ #FreddieMercury pic.twitter.com/EUE8MXI3NI — Wendy (@Dottydots_x) September 5, 2022

happy birthday to Freddie Mercury❤️ here’s some photos of him with cats. pic.twitter.com/iOlF9Q5bMt — syez^0^ !! (@thiddlestonswim) September 5, 2022

freddie mercury celebrating birthdays over the years pic.twitter.com/N2Krj8yJaR — ً (@freddcury) September 5, 2022

happy birthday to the one and only freddie mercury pic.twitter.com/W41stIUvuW — john deacon archive (@johnarchives) September 5, 2022

Happy Birthday " Freddie Mercury 👑" , the man who inspired millions with his amazing music and will live on forever 💯❣️ pic.twitter.com/90JqOGVFtA — Jaisaran (@Jaisaran_) September 5, 2022

Happy birthday to the magnificent and legendary Freddie Mercury! Incredible singer-songwriter, musician and human being; Thank you for being the inspiration and example to follow for many. Congratulations to you, legend!💛 #HappyBirthdayFreddieMercury pic.twitter.com/a0Zcjm9bga — ғяʟɢ; mazzello's month 🇲🇽 (@Floresparook_) September 4, 2022

After a monstrous career, Mercury died due to complications related to HIV back in November of 1991. The star’s story has been captured for TV and film many times, most popularly with 2018’s musical drama Bohemian Rhapsody, starring Rami Malek.

If you’re interested in seeing more of this story that film is a great place to start, but there is plenty of content out there to explore. Similarly, now is the perfect time to relive the stellar discography that Queen managed to put together over the years.

There are plenty of places where you can stream this music including Spotify, YouTube Music, iTunes, and Deezer. Even if you’ve heard the hits, there is a ton of content to dive into if you’re looking to experience it all.

21 years after his passing Mercury is still one of the biggest music stars to ever live and he will continue to be remembered as such going forward.