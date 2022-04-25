Fans Revisit Al Pacino’s Top Performances to Celebrate His 82nd Birthday

The internet is celebrating Al Pacino's most memorable movie performances on the legendary actor's 82nd birthday.

Legendary actor and filmmaker Al Pacino officially turns 82-years-old today, April 25, and after boasting an incredible career of many memorable performances that transcends five decades, folks are taking to the internet to celebrate these worthy performances that still resonate to this day.

The gifted actor has participated in blockbuster films that are certainly no strangers to success — with a lineup that includes standout performances in films like Serpico (1973), Dog Day Afternoon (1975), Scarface (1983), Scent of a Woman (1992), The Irishman (2019) — and most famously, as Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather trilogy.

Over on Twitter, user @bestofpacino took to the site to celebrate the actor by attaching several infamous images of his roles over the years and included the “legend himself” winning an Academy Award.

Happy 82nd birthday to the one and only, the legend himself, Alfredo James Pacino. pic.twitter.com/b4lLF9tTx9 — Best of Al Pacino (@bestofpacino) April 25, 2022

Another user posted one of Pacino’s most influential scenes from The Godfather, for which he received an Oscar nomination.

"Don't tell me you're innocent. Because it insults my intelligence and makes me very angry"

Happy birthday Al Pacino ~ The Godfather (1972) #botd pic.twitter.com/MS6C0r85hO — Samuel J. May (@sjmay92) April 25, 2022

Another user posted the actor’s impressive filmography list, which showcases the variety of looks and appearances he sported for each movie.

AL PACINO 82

Heat •The Godfather • Scarface

Cruising •Sea of Love • Serpico

Godfather Part II • Donnie Brasco

Dog Day Afternoon •The Insider

Carlitos Way •Scent of a Woman

Scarecrow • Glengary Glen Ross

Stand Up Guys • Devils Advocate

And Justice For All •The Irishman pic.twitter.com/fYOHHFwTOK — PETER OXLEY (@oxley264) April 25, 2022

Other uses simply expressed how much the actor means to them on a personal level.

happy birthday to the most talented and intelligent actor i have ever known. Thank you for gifting us with your talent and beautiful personality. Thank you for making me love cinema more and more. Your art is unique.❤️



my fav shakespeare lover!

al pacino day 🫶 pic.twitter.com/fYd7LI1My6 — mary AL DAY (@cinepacino) April 25, 2022

Happy birthday to Al Pacino, one of the best actors that has ever existed, thank you for changing my life and for every film you made, I love you so much 😞 <3 pic.twitter.com/7kWKQEKY2F — sheen. (@ndrakedeception) April 25, 2022

“the camera can film my face but until it captures my soul, you don’t have a movie”



happy birthday to al pacino, my beloved. pic.twitter.com/IFeAJCqGh9 — rin (@booqienights) April 25, 2022

The accomplished actor continues to make waves and echo in the hearts of many, especially with his recent praise on the internet for hilariously donning a Shrek phone case. With recent film and television appearances in House of Gucci and Hunters, it doesn’t appear as if the actor shows any signs of slowing down — and fans will undoubtedly continue to enjoy his performances for years and years to come.