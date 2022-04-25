Fans Revisit Al Pacino’s Top Performances to Celebrate His 82nd Birthday

Legendary actor and filmmaker Al Pacino officially turns 82-years-old today, April 25, and after boasting an incredible career of many memorable performances that transcends five decades, folks are taking to the internet to celebrate these worthy performances that still resonate to this day.
The gifted actor has participated in blockbuster films that are certainly no strangers to success — with a lineup that includes standout performances in films like Serpico (1973), Dog Day Afternoon (1975), Scarface (1983), Scent of a Woman (1992), The Irishman (2019) — and most famously, as Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather trilogy.
Over on Twitter, user @bestofpacino took to the site to celebrate the actor by attaching several infamous images of his roles over the years and included the “legend himself” winning an Academy Award.
Another user posted one of Pacino’s most influential scenes from The Godfather, for which he received an Oscar nomination.
Another user posted the actor’s impressive filmography list, which showcases the variety of looks and appearances he sported for each movie.
Other uses simply expressed how much the actor means to them on a personal level.
The accomplished actor continues to make waves and echo in the hearts of many, especially with his recent praise on the internet for hilariously donning a Shrek phone case. With recent film and television appearances in House of Gucci and Hunters, it doesn’t appear as if the actor shows any signs of slowing down — and fans will undoubtedly continue to enjoy his performances for years and years to come.