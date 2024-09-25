Fatman Scoop’s cause of death, confirmed

Isaac Freeman III, aka Fatman Scoop, was a man who turned parties into experiences, and his hit single, “Be Faithful,” was the anthem of every club from New York to Tokyo in the early 2000s.

It’s been a month since the music world was rocked by the sudden departure of one of hip-hop’s most energetic voices. More details are now being uncovered about the passing of the Grammy award-winning DJ and hypeman after his stage collapse during a concert in Connecticut. The loss of a cultural icon undeniably still hurts, with fans and industry insiders holding their breath, waiting for more clarity on what exactly caused the end of such a larger-than-life figure.

The official cause of Fatman Scoop’s death, revealed

News of Scoop’s death first broke after confirmation by the rapper’s family statement on his official social media handles. The man who had become synonymous with hype and energy had passed away at just 56 years old, leaving behind a legacy that spanned music, television, and even radio. Before his death, the performer was set to appear at a gig in Hamden, Connecticut. However, during his stage performance, he apparently fainted on stage and was briefly transported to the hospital via ambulance. Official footage shared by TMZ shows Scoop appearing to have a medical issue and fainting on stage mid-performance, leaving many fans stunned and praying that the rapper survived.

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead a few hours later after suffering an onstage medical emergency. In a painfully ironic twist, the man who made our hearts race with his infectious hooks and call-and-response chants was revealed to have died of a massive heart attack. The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that he died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease” in a “natural” manner.

Hypertensive heart disease refers to a heart problem condition that occurs because of high blood pressure that is present over a long time, according to Penn Medicine. Meanwhile, atherosclerosis is the hardening of your arteries from plaque building up gradually inside them. Plaque consists of fat, cholesterol, and other substances that limit blood flow, per Cleveland Clinic.

Atherosclerosis is prevalent amongst people aged 45 to 84, and about half of them aren’t aware of it, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

A boisterous career defined by energy

The confirmation of his cause of death brings closure to a mystery that had been haunting fans for weeks, but it also highlights the dichotomy of Fatman Scoop’s life and legacy. His career was built on noise: on getting people out of their seats, while being loud and unapologetic. But his death was marked by quiet, a peaceful passing away from the spotlight. It’s hard to reconcile the two images, the man shouting “Put your hands up!” over club bangers and the man slipping away in his sleep, surrounded by loved ones.

His iconic “Be Faithful” will forever live on as a testament to his ability to make people dance, smile, and feel a moment of pure, unfiltered hype. Even if you didn’t know his name, you knew his voice, and that’s a legacy not many can claim. Tributes from colleagues and fans have continued to pour in. Fatman Scoop is survived by his two loving children, and his legacy will be remembered by millions.

