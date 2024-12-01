Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex seen at the Unidad Recreativa El Vallado and Queen Elizabeth II prepares to greet Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev at Buckingham Palace
Photos by Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images and Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘Fired off warnings of legal action’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deliberately crossed a boundary that left the Queen beyond ‘angry’

Queen Elizabeth II lost her usual calm temper after Harry and Meghan lied about her to the press.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|

Published: Dec 1, 2024 09:39 am

In June 2021, a dispute over a royal baby’s name sparked one of the most contentious moments between Queen Elizabeth II and her grandson, Prince Harry, leading to unprecedented legal threats and palace tensions. 

Recommended Videos

By 2021, the relationship between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the British royal family had been increasingly strained since their departure from royal duties in 2020. However, the announcement of their daughter’s name took things to a whole new level, provoking an extraordinary reaction from the customarily composed Queen Elizabeth, as revealed in Robert Hardman’s new biography Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story.

Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet, is named after Queen Elizabeth’s intimate childhood nickname, originating from her early inability to pronounce her own name. It was only used by a handful of people closest to the Queen: her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother, her sister Princess Margaret, her husband Prince Philip, and a few close friends. The private nature of this nickname made its use particularly meaningful within royal circles. Yet, Harry and Meghan decided to turn the name into a very public affair, reportedly without proper consent.

When Harry and Meghan announced their daughter’s name as Lilibet Diana, their spokesperson made a definitive statement

The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement – in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name. 

However, according to Hardman’s book, this assertion provoked an unprecedented reaction. A palace staff member “privately recalled that Elizabeth II had been ‘as angry as I’d ever seen her’ in 2021 after the Sussexes announced that she had given them her blessing to call their baby daughter ‘Lilibet,’ the Queen’s childhood nickname.” This reveal indicates that Harry and Meghan did not have the Queen’s blessing, after all, and lied publicly about it for the whole world to hear.

The situation escalated when the BBC reported, citing palace sources, that the Queen had not been consulted about using the name. The Sussexes responded aggressively, as Hardman writes: “The couple subsequently fired off warnings of legal action against anyone who dared to suggest otherwise, as the BBC had done. However, when the Sussexes tried to co-opt the Palace into propping up their version of events, they were rebuffed.”

Some silences can be deafening. The Palace’s position underlined how Harry and Meghan’s version of the story did not represent the whole truth. It’s no wonder that “those noisy threats of legal action duly evaporated. The libel actions against the BBC never materialized.” 

While the Palace maintains that King Charles will “always” leave the door open for his youngest son, the firm stance taken during the Lilibet naming controversy signaled a new approach to managing royal communications, moving away from the traditional “never complain, never explain” policy that had guided the institution for generations. Unsurprisingly, King Charles grew apart from Prince Harry as years went by, to the point where a reconciliation now seems quite unlikely. As for Lilibet, she is the living proof of Harry and Meghan’s defiance of Royal tradition.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.
twitter