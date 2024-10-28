Prince Harry and Meghan Markle call their daughter a different name in effort to give her as ‘normal a childhood as possible’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are outspoken about their desire to raise their family outside the toxic bubble of the British monarchy. According to Royal expert Christine Ross, one way of maintaining their children’s privacy is calling their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, ‘Lili.’

Meghan and Harry’s youngest was born in 2021, and the couple shared a warm announcement soon after her arrival: “On Jun. 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

The nickname was present from the start, and Ross believes it could signal her parents’ desire to help her live a more normal everyday life when she gets older. She told The Express, “There is certainly a trend in baby names of giving family names, but shortening the name to give the new baby their own identity. Lili is a much more common name than Lilibet, and lends to Meghan and Harry’s desire for their children to have as normal a childhood as possible.”

Lili certainly sounds more casual, although it remains to be seen how much that will help should Harry and Meghan stay as much of a pressing topic as they are now in the 2020s. Their son Archie born in 2019, is a few years younger than Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest, George. Still, we can point to how George is already a main feature in the media to gain foresight into how things may go for Archie and Lili.

That being said, George is part of the Royal Family as an institution. He’s being raised in his father’s footsteps to one day take the head seat at the table as King. Archie and Lili are living in America, with Harry and Meghan mostly sticking to charitable work as well as creative outlets such as writing books and producing entertainment. With lower levels of fame in the U.S. and some distance between the family and Kensington Palace, it’s possible the kids find some relief from the levels of fame Harry and Meghan have experienced.

However, they’re still incredibly public figures. Part of their jobs and philanthropy is to be visible. While their kids may not tag along as much as Will and Kate’s do, it’s fair to say that word will get around their local neighbourhood in Montecito, California. And let’s be honest, young Archie’s cute red hair gives him an unsubtle resemblance to his father.

They moved to the popular celebrity spot about 100 miles outside of Los Angeles in 2020, citing a need for space after Archie arrived. They’ve remained there since while doing a lot of travelling. Hopefully, the more remote location does make life a little easier for the little ones. After all, regardless of how anyone feels about Harry and Meghan, the kids deserve as much peace and kindness to grow up as normally as possible.

